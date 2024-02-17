India's New Sub-Fired Missile Heats Up Regional Arms Race

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India's imminent test of a submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM) marks a significant step in its naval modernization, strategic deterrence vis-à-vis Pakistan and rising competition with China in the Indian Ocean. The preannounced test, however, could serve to cool bubbling tensions with Pakistan.

This month, multiple media sources reported that India is set to test in March a 500-kilometer range SLCM from its east coast. The SLCM, developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), will likely be fitted on indigenously manufactured conventional submarines (SSK) planned by the Indian Navy under Project 75 India.

Project 75 India, also known as the Kalvari-class SSK, is a French-designed Scorpene SSK of which India has five and plans to have nine in service.



India's new SLCM has two variants: the Land Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) and the Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM). Both feature technologies like thrust vector control, in-flight wing deployment and in-flight engine start.

The SLCM is also expected to be sold to friendly countries after being thoroughly tested and inducted into the Indian military.

Its capabilities are similar to the Nirbhay ground-launched cruise missile (GLCM), which has a 450-kilogram payload and an 800-1,000 kilometer range, according to Missile Threat .

The Nirbhay is launched from a land-based mobile launcher and can carry unitary or cluster high explosive warheads or a 12-kiloton nuclear warhead. It is equipped with a solid fuel booster motor jettisoned shortly after launch then switches to a turbojet engine with a speed of Mach 0.65.

The Missile Threat report says that an inertial navigation system (INS)/GPS receiver guides the Nirbhay and an indigenous Indian satellite navigation system can be used to improve its accuracy. India has also tested an SLCM version of its Brahmos supersonic cruise missile.

In March 2013, Brahmos Aerospace reported that the Brahmos SLCM was successfully launched from a submerged platform in the Bay of Bengal offshore Visakhapatnam.

Brahmos Aerospace says that the missile took off vertically from its submerged platform and followed a pre-determined trajectory for its full range of 290 kilometers.