Tashkent And Washington Share Common Approaches To Afghan Issue, Discuss Ongoing Cooperation MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for
Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, held negotiations yesterday with
US Ambassador Jonathan Henick, Azernews reports,
citing Kun News Agency.
As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting
focused on the current state of bilateral cooperation on
Afghanistan. The parties emphasized a mutual interest in
maintaining regular dialogue on the Afghan reconciliation
process.
It was noted with satisfaction that the positions and approaches
of Tashkent and Washington to resolving the Afghan issue largely
coincide.
The upcoming meeting of special representatives on Afghanistan,
scheduled for February under the chairmanship of UN
Secretary-General António Guterres in Doha, the capital of Qatar,
was also discussed during the talks.
