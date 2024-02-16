               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tashkent And Washington Share Common Approaches To Afghan Issue, Discuss Ongoing Cooperation MFA


2/16/2024 3:10:36 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, held negotiations yesterday with US Ambassador Jonathan Henick, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the current state of bilateral cooperation on Afghanistan. The parties emphasized a mutual interest in maintaining regular dialogue on the Afghan reconciliation process.

It was noted with satisfaction that the positions and approaches of Tashkent and Washington to resolving the Afghan issue largely coincide.

The upcoming meeting of special representatives on Afghanistan, scheduled for February under the chairmanship of UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Doha, the capital of Qatar, was also discussed during the talks.

