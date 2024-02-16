APEDA Hosts Agri-Export Program In Mirzapur, Unlocking Purvanchal's Export Potential

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mirzapur, Feb 16 (KNN) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) orchestrated the 'Agri-Export: Capacity Building cum Buyer-Seller Meet' in Mirzapur, on Wednesday.

This marks a strategic move to harness the export potential of agricultural and processed food products from Eastern Uttar Pradesh, also known as Purvanchal.

The event, graced by esteemed dignitaries including Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, drew over 1500 farmers, along with government officials, FPOs, and stakeholders.

In her keynote address, Anupriya Patel underscored the significance of boosting agricultural exports, citing their pivotal role in elevating farmers' incomes and contributing to the nation's foreign exchange reserves.

She highlighted the government's commitment to facilitating access to global markets and emphasised upcoming infrastructure projects like the 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Niryat Suvidha Kendra,' poised to transform Mirzapur into an agricultural export hub.

APEDA Chairman, Abhishek Dev, reiterated the organisation's dedication to enhancing export opportunities for FPOs and farmers through market linkages and infrastructure augmentation.

The 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Niryat Suvidha Kendra' signifies a significant milestone in advancing agricultural exports, offering comprehensive support to stakeholders.

With APEDA's interventions, the Purvanchal region now boasts crucial export facilities, including cold rooms at Varanasi Airport, facilitating notable advancements in agri-export capabilities.

APEDA's initiatives have propelled Uttar Pradesh to become the third-largest exporting state, trailing only Gujarat and Maharashtra, empowering FPOs and exporters to tap into global markets.

A diverse array of agricultural products, from fresh fruits and vegetables to spices and marine products, underscores the region's capacity to meet global demand, solidifying its position as a key player in the agricultural export landscape.

(KNN Bureau)