MG Cyberster Electrifies The UAE As Brand Celebrates 100 Years Of Automotive Excellence

(MENAFN- Mid-East) MG Cyberster, MG's first-ever fully electric 2-door sports car, begins its expedition in the United Arab Emirates, celebrating a centenary of passion and showcasing revolutionary electric mobility.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates-The highly-anticipated MG Cyberster has made its first appearance in the United Arab Emirates as it passes through the country on a unique global and transcontinental driving tour marking the British-born brand's 100-year anniversary known as: Centenary of Passion. As a subsidiary of Ali & Sons Holding LLC and local distributor of MG in the UAE, Inter Emirates Motors is thrilled to welcome this groundbreaking electric marvel to the country.

The presence of the Cyberster in the country signifies the importance of the UAE to MG and its global vision. The Cyberster, which started its global tour in London in September, with Shanghai being its ultimate destination, is a groundbreaking 2-door electric roadster that pays respect to the brand's heritage, and in particular its renowned MGB model.

Visiting the country for a total of 6 days, the Cyberster embarked on an exhilarating journey through the vibrant cityscape of Dubai, where the Turner twins, Ross and Hugo, indulged in thrilling activities such as skydiving, cruised around the city in the Cyberster to explore its iconic landmarks, and enjoyed a mesmerizing experience amidst the golden sands of the desert.

Continuing their adventure, they headed to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) in the vehicle, where they embarked on a daring ziplining excursion. Their journey also took them to Abu Dhabi (AUH), where they marveled at the MG Cyberster display at Al Qana, paid a visit to the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and embarked on a scenic drive through the bustling streets of the capital city.

Ross Turner said:“When Hugo was 17, he sustained a broken neck and after six months of

surgery, that kind of spurred us on to travel the world and was the start of our first big adventure back in 2011 when we rowed the Atlantic.” The twins' mission is to help people learn about our world through new technology and purposeful expeditions. Having rowed across the Atlantic Ocean and traversed Greenland's Ice Cap, they were looking for their next major adventure when the opportunity to tackle this 10,000-mile journey in MG's fully electric 2-door sports car came up.

Mohamed Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of the Motors Division at Ali & Sons Holding LLC, welcomed the Turner Twins on their visit to the expressed his excitement, stating, "The arrival of the MG Cyberster in the UAE marks a momentous occasion for automotive enthusiasts across the country. As we celebrate MG's 100-year heritage, the Cyberster represents a bold step forward in our journey towards sustainable mobility solutions. Its fusion of heritage-inspired design and cutting-edge electric technology epitomizes MG's commitment to innovation and excellence."

Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East Tom Lee, said: "The MG Cyberster embodies the revival of our beloved and timeless 2-door sports sedan, paying respect to the iconic MGB. This modern reinterpretation, now powered by an all-electric battery, redefines the essence of innovation and heritage in automotive design. As it journeys through various landscapes, this activation echoes MG's commitment to pioneering the future of electric mobility.”

Hisham El Sahn, General Manager of IEM, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome the MG Cyberster to the UAE, as it signifies a new era of automotive innovation and environmental consciousness. This iconic 2-door sports car embodies the spirit of adventure and progress, resonating with our forward-thinking audience in the UAE. We look forward to sharing this electrifying experience with our customers and continuing MG's legacy of excellence in the region."

The MG Cyberster, the brand's flagship 2-door fully electric sports car, represents an exquisite combination of futuristic design, exhilarating performance and MG's dedication to sustainable mobility solutions. Using MG's classic MGB as inspiration, The MG Cyberster's captivating aesthetics – envisioned by a joint collaboration between the company's London-based design team and factory in Shanghai – include a distinctive low nose and curvaceous rear haunches, as well as striking scissor doors and a Kammback tail.

This modern, all-electric reinterpretation of MG's classic 2-seater sports cars showcases MG's commitment to pioneering the future of electric mobility. In terms of power and performance, MG Cyberster is available in a single-motor model with 64 kWh battery capacity and a dual-motor model with the battery capacity of 77 kWh. The most powerful variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h within 3.2 seconds. With the MG Cyberster leading the charge, the brand envisions the cultivation of a global community, a world where electrifying technology converges with

environmental responsibility.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models,awards and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon.

MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

About Inter Emirates Motors (IEM):

Inter Emirates Motors LLC. (IEM) is a subsidiary of Ali & Sons Holding LLC and was appointed in March 2021 by MG Motor Middle East as the new official distributor for MG in the United Arab Emirates. IEM currently operates six showrooms – in Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.