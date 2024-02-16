Russian Army Attacks 15 Settlements In Kharkiv Region, Killing Three Civilians In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours, killing three people, including a 17-year-old girl.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Fifteen localities in the Kharkiv region, including Kudiivka, Synkivka, Berestove, Kotliarivka, and others, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire. The occupiers launched air strikes on the villages of Ivanivka, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Nesterne, Budarky, Chorne, and others,” the post says.

At 06:24 the enemy shelled Katerynivka village in the Kupiansk district. One private house was damaged. There were no casualties.

Yesterday at around 20:09 the enemy attacked Liptsy village in the Kharkiv district with unidentified ammunition. One house was damaged. There were no casualties.

At about 17:40 the enemy fired guided bombs at the village of Chorne in the Kupiansk district. A car carrying civilians was hit. A private house nearby caught fire.

Three people died: a 58-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition, and a 53-year-old man was injured.

Around 11:00 the enemy attacked the town of Vovchansk and the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in the Chuhuiv district. Both hit a private house. Windows, gates, and a fence were damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka. No casualties were reported.

Over the past day, the region's bomb disposal squad cleared 16.09 hectares of mines and defused 192 explosive devices.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of February 15, the Russian army attacked the village of Vilkhuvatka in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. At least three people were reported killed.