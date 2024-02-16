Raj Leader Malviya Slams Cong In Delhi As Rumours Of MLA Joining BJP Today Fly

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 16 (IANS) Even as rumours of Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joining the BJP flew thick and fast in Rajasthan, the veteran leader reached New Delhi on Friday, where for the first time, he slammed the grand old party in front of the media.

Even though the BJP and the Congress leader's office remained tight-lipped about the possibility of him joining the BJP, sources close to Malviya said that he has decided to leave the party.

In Delhi, Malviya tried to corner the Congress high command without taking names. He said,“You all are seeing the situation in the Congress. The vision that propelled the party earlier is no longer there. I was not made a minister for three years. My name was and still is in the CWC. The Congress is limited now to being surrounded by a few people.”

Malviya currently represents the Bagidora Assembly seat in Banswara District.

Party sources said that Malviya was miffed over not being made the Leader of Opposition.

He was also not happy with the fact that the Congress high command did not meet him while he had camped in Delhi for several days to present his case. Even though senior leader KC Venugopal met him it was a brief meeting that lasted for barely two-three minutes.

Also, the fact that no one from the tribal area was sent to the Rajya Sabha, left Malviya disappointed as he has a huge following in the belt.

All these factors and the fact that no serious effort was made by the Congress party to pacify Malviya had resulted in disillusionment for the senior leader.

On the other hand, he came in contact with the think tank of the BJP, especially some prominent tribal leaders of the saffron party in Gujarat, which resulted in him deciding to leave the Congress camp.

--IANS

arc/rad