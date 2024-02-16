MIA Hosts 'Isfahan Abayas & Caftans Fashion Show' Inspired By Safavid Iran Exhibit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) recently showcased the“Isfahan Abayas & Caftans Fashion Show” in its courtyard. The event, inspired by MIA's ongoing exhibition titled“Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran,” brought together 15 talented designers whose works were a fusion of tradition and innovation.

As guests entered the fashion show, they were greeted by a stunning display of designs lining the hallway leading to the courtyard. The designs and inspirations of the featured designers were showcased, offering attendees a glimpse into the intricate details and diverse influences behind each creation.

Among the designers whose works graced the runway were Qatari and Qatar-based talents, including Hind Al Mutawa, Mariam Al Muttawa, Mashael Al Noaimi, Al Anood Jassim, Innas Soufan, AlHanouf Binmagbel, Mensa Maryam, Rabab Abdulla, Aisha Al Noaimi, Wadha Mohsen Al Athba, Zain Eljabri, Fayroza Tarek, Nora Ait Taleb, Noora Abdulaziz Al Mulla and Iranian designer Mahnoush Teymourzadeh.

Dubbed“Unveiling Isfahan Fashion,” the event is part of a series of activities accompanying the“Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran” exhibition at MIA. From film screenings to workshops, visitors have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich legacy of Persian textiles and witness the fusion of culture and artistic prowess.

The said exhibition was born in collaboration with the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, DC, and explores the development of the silk industry under Shah 'Abbas and highlights Isfahan as the epicentre of Safavid artistry. It offers a glimpse into Iran's historical significance as a global hub for fashion and innovation.

Running until June 22, the exhibition invites visitors to dig into the world of Safavid textiles and experience the creativity of contemporary designers. Admission to the exhibition is free with museum entry, which can be reserved online in advance.

In a fitting conclusion, the exhibition features contemporary works by Qatar-based designers in collaboration with M7, Qatar's hub for fashion and design innovation. These creations pay homage to the historic textiles on display and demonstrate the enduring influence of Safavid silks on modern-day creativity.