Zelensky Signs Law On Legalization Of Medical Cannabis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law on the legalization of medical cannabis.
According to Ukrinform, this is evidenced by the details given in the legislative act card that was made available on the parliament's website.
As noted, Zelensky signed Law No. 3528-IX "On regulating the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, industrial purposes, research, and scientific and technical activities to create conditions for expanding patient access to the necessary treatment of oncological diseases and post-traumatic stress disorders obtained due to war" on February 13.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 21, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed the Law "On regulating the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, industrial purposes, research, and scientific and technical activities to create conditions for expanding patient access to the necessary treatment of oncological diseases and post-traumatic stress disorders obtained due to war."
On December 22, MPs from the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction of the All-Ukrainian Union registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada with the aim of repealing the aforementioned law. This draft registration prevented the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the President from signing the adopted legislative act.
On January 16, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada unblocked the signing of the law on the legalization of medical cannabis.
Photo credit: President's Office
