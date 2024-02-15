Egyptian Pres. Raises Alarm About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Spillover

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi warned on Thursday about the risk of the ongoing Israel-Gaza war spillover into a regional conflict.

President Al-Sisi cautioned against the danger of escalation, stressing the importance of working to stop the expansion of the conflict, and the necessity of reviving the path of the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian State.

This came in a phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today, according to a press statement issued by the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Counselor Ahmad Fahmy.

Fahmy noted that the call, initiated by Trudeau, focused on Egypt's efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, exchange captives, and give access to humanitarian aid in large and sufficient quantities to the people of the Strip.

The Canadian prime minister expressed his appreciation for the Egyptian efforts, stressing the need to protect civilians, and expressed country's support for all efforts to reach a ceasefire, warning of the danger of escalation. (end)

