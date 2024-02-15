               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Program From Brazil’S Curitiba Awarded In UAE


2/15/2024 2:18:31 PM

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Fala Curitiba program of the city of Curitiba, Brazil, was the winner of the Civic Engagement and Community Empowerment category of the United Arab Emirates Award for Excellence in Government. The winners were announced earlier this week during the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Launched in 2017, the program aims to make the local people of Paraná's capital to tell the city what actions, constructions, and public services should be prioritized and included in the city budget. Residents have online resources at their disposal to participate in the process and express their opinions.

The trophy was received by the ambassador of Brazil to the UAE, Sydnei Romeiro. The award was created to recognize projects that promote the well-being of society, and the results are announced in the World Government Summit that is also held by the UAE to encourage governments to create a better future for the humankind.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Luiz Costa/SMCS

The post Program from Brazil's Curitiba awarded in UAE appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .

