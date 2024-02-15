Kuwait Deputy FM Condemns Israeli Occupation Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah renewed Kuwait's condemnation and rejection of the Israeli occupation's continued aggression on Gaza Strip, reiterating call for the international community and UN Security Council to fulfil its obligations in this matter.

This came during Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah's speech Thursday on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, sponsor of the regional conference "Arab Women, Peace and Security", organized by the Kuwaiti Federation of Women's Associations in cooperation with the Arab Women's Organization affiliated with the Arab League.

The deputy minister called upon the international community to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza without obstacles and provide protection for defenseless Palestinians, as well holding Israel accountable for violating the international law and put a stop to it.

He explained that women were and still are the first victims of wars, conflicts and security, social, economic and political unrest, but they have proven their ability to withstand and face difficulties, stressing the importance of governmental and nongovernmental organizations' support for women issues.

Women empowerment policies in various fields have a direct impact on stability and security in the Arab world, he added, which prompts the need for concerted efforts to strengthen state policies in empowerment, especially at on economic and social levels, and boost their rights in the decision-making process.

He pointed out that despite challenges facing women in the Arab world; they were able to earn many of their civil, political and economic rights, stressing confidence that this conference will achieve more goals and objectives aimed at promoting women's rights.

He stressed Kuwait keenness, since its establishment of legislative foundations of the state, to preserve women's rights and support them, pointing out that the Constitution guaranteed the rights of Kuwaiti women in Article 29, which emphasized equality between men and women.

He noted that Kuwait has contributed over the past years to supporting the empowerment of women, and the Kuwaiti women's representation in leadership positions have reached 28 percent in various sectors, in addition to them occupying 64 percent of the total national workforce in the public sector and 48 percent in the private sector.

Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah said that the UN Security Council issued Resolution No. 1325 entitled "Women, Peace and Security" in 2000, which came to emphasize the role of women in preventing and resolving conflicts, maintaining peace, reconciliation and mediation endeavors.

In this regard, Kuwait recently established a National Committee to implement UNSC Resolution No. 1325, chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and includes relevant national authorities, as it is important to strengthen joint international action aimed at preventing the outbreak of international conflicts and protecting women,

Sheikh Jarrah offered greetings and respect to Kuwaiti women, remembering with pride how they faced occupation with courage and bravery and had a major role in the ranks of the resistance. (more)

nof







MENAFN15022024000071011013ID1107857025