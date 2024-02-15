UN Resident Coordinator In Azerbaijan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vladanka Andreeva, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of re-election as the president of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the United Nations Country Team in Azerbaijan, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election and inauguration as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the continued commitment of the United Nations Country Team to support Azerbaijan's national priorities for sustainable development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the period 2021 to 2025. We are also offering all our support to Azerbaijan as the host of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).

Under your leadership and guidance, I look forward to our continued partnership and cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Country Team in Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Vladanka Andreeva

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan."