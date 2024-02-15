UN Resident Coordinator In Azerbaijan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vladanka Andreeva, United Nations Resident Coordinator in
Azerbaijan, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham
Aliyev on the occasion of re-election as the president of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the United Nations Country Team in Azerbaijan,
please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election and
inauguration as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the continued
commitment of the United Nations Country Team to support
Azerbaijan's national priorities for sustainable development, in
line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation
Framework for the period 2021 to 2025. We are also offering all our
support to Azerbaijan as the host of the 2024 United Nations
Climate Change Conference (COP29).
Under your leadership and guidance, I look forward to our
continued partnership and cooperation between the Government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Country Team in
Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Sincerely,
Vladanka Andreeva
United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan."
