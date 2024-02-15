Online Recruitment Market Size And Demand To Hit USD 58 Billion By 2032 | Globally At 6.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing trend of digital transformation across industries is boosting the online recruitment market. As businesses embrace digital platforms for various operations, they increasingly turn to online recruitment solutions for their hiring needs. New York, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, The Online Recruitment Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% , thereby reaching a market size of USD 58.0 Billion by 2032, from USD 34.0 million in 2023. Online recruitment, also known as e-recruitment or digital recruitment, represents a pivotal shift in how organizations attract, engage, and hire talent. This process leverages internet technologies and platforms, such as job boards, recruitment websites, company career portals, social media, and professional networking sites like LinkedIn, to post job openings, screen candidates, and facilitate the hiring process. The online recruitment market has seen substantial growth, fueled by the digital transformation of the workplace and the increasing reliance on data-driven hiring decisions. This market encompasses a range of services and solutions, including job posting and advertisement, applicant tracking systems (ATS), candidate relationship management (CRM) tools, and advanced analytics to optimize the recruitment process. The proliferation of mobile technology and social media has further expanded the market's scope, making it easier for employers to connect with candidates and for job seekers to find relevant opportunities. Tap into Market Opportunities and Stay Ahead of Competitors - Get Your Sample Report No Key drivers of this market include the rising demand for efficient recruitment processes amid a competitive job landscape, the growing importance of employer branding, and the need for talent analytics to make informed hiring decisions. Additionally, the shift towards remote work and the globalization of the workforce have underscored the value of online recruitment platforms that can transcend geographical boundaries. However, the online recruitment market also faces challenges, such as concerns over data privacy, the risk of information overload, and the need for sophisticated algorithms to accurately match candidates with job vacancies. Despite these challenges, the market is poised for continued growth, with innovations in AI and machine learning expected to further enhance the effectiveness of online recruitment strategies. Important Revelation:

Market Size Projection : The online recruitment market is anticipated to reach a substantial value of USD 58 billion by 2032, with a steady growth rate of 6.4% annually from 2023 to 2032.

Dominance of Permanent Recruitment : Permanent online recruitment holds a significant market share, indicating organizations' trustin online platforms for long-term talent acquisition strategies.

Industry Application Trends : The manufacturing sector emerges as a dominant player in online recruitment, capturing over 30% of the market share, suggesting active utilization of online platforms to address specific talent requirements.

Regional Analysis - North America : North America leads the online recruitment market, with a valuation of USD 13,652 million in 2022. This dominance is expected to persist due to robust technological infrastructure, a dynamic job market, and favorable regulatory frameworks. Key Players and Innovations : Market leaders like LinkedIn, Indeed, and Zoho Corporation are introducing novel products and technologies to enhance their market positions. For instance, LinkedIn launched LinkedIn Talent Hub to offer real-time talent insights and market trends. Factors Affecting the Growth of the Online Recruitment Market

Technological Advancements : Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) , machine learning (ML), and data analytics have significantly improved the efficiency and effectiveness of online recruitment processes, from candidate sourcing to selection. Digital Transformation : As businesses undergo digital transformation, there's an increased reliance on online platforms for recruitment, driving market growth. Globalization of the Workforce : The ability to tap into global talent pools through online platforms has expanded the reach of companies looking to hire, contributing to market expansion. Rise of Remote Work : The increasing acceptance of remote work has heightened the importance of online recruitment, enabling companies to source talent irrespective of geographical constraints. Employer Branding : The growing need for companies to strengthen their employer brand online to attract top talent has led to increased investment in online recruitment strategies. Data Privacy Regulations : Stricter data privacy laws and regulations can impact how recruitment data is collected, stored, and used, potentially affecting market dynamics. Competition for Skilled Talent : The acute competition for highly skilled professionals across industries has made efficient and effective online recruitment methods more critical than ever. Key Industry Development: 1. LinkedIn (California, United States):

February 2023: Launched LinkedIn Talent Insights, a data-driven platform offering insights into workforce trends and talent pools for targeted recruitment strategies.

April 2023: Introduced LinkedIn Learning Path, a personalized learning resource for job seekers to develop skills and improve employability. November 2023: Partnered with Microsoft Viva, integrating LinkedIn profiles and job postings within the Viva employee experience platform. 2. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, India):

March 2023: Announced the acquisition of HireStream, a cloud-based talent management platform, expanding its recruitment software portfolio.

July 2023: Launched Zoho Recruit AI, an AI-powered solution for automated resume screening and candidate matching. December 2023: Partnered with NASSCOM, a leading IT industry association, to promote skills development and talent sourcing initiatives in India. 3. Indeed (Texas, United States):

January 2023: Released Indeed Hiring Platform, a comprehensive suite of recruitment tools for managing job postings, applicant tracking, and candidate interviews.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

LinkedIn (California, United States)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, India)

Indeed (Texas, United States)

TalentLyft (Croatia, Europe)

Self-Management Group (Canada, United States)

HackerRank (California, United States)

Pymetrics (New York, United States)

iCIMS (New Jersey, United States)

Ultimate Software (UltiPro) (Florida, United States)

Monster Worldwide, Inc. (Monster) (Massachusetts, United States)

Jobvite, Inc. (California, United States)

Ideal (Ontario, United States)

Textio (Washington, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Recruiterbox Inc (Seattle, United States)

com (Amsterdam, Europe)

BambooHR LLC (United States, North America)

CEIPAL Corp. (Rochester, United States) iSmartRecruit (New Jersey, United States) Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 34 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 58 billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 6.4% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Report Segmentation

Type Analysis

In the landscape of online recruitment, the Permanent Online Recruitment segment has established a commanding presence, securing a dominant market position. This segment's preeminence can be attributed to organizations' preference for acquiring long-term, stable employees who can grow with the company and contribute to its long-term success. The stability offered by permanent positions is not only appealing to employers looking to build a solid foundation of talent but also to job seekers seeking job security and career development opportunities. The trend towards permanent recruitment is further bolstered by the economic recovery and growth in various sectors, encouraging companies to invest in permanent staff to support expansion and innovation efforts.

Application Analysis

Within the realm of application, the Manufacturing segment has emerged as a standout, capturing more than 30% of the market share. This dominance reflects the manufacturing sector's ongoing digital transformation and the increasing need for skilled labor to operate advanced machinery, manage supply chains, and ensure product quality. The sector's significant share is also indicative of the challenges it faces in attracting and retaining talent, particularly in areas experiencing a skills gap.

Online recruitment platforms have become essential tools for the manufacturing industry, enabling it to reach a wider pool of candidates, streamline the recruitment process, and match job seekers with roles that suit their qualifications and experience. The emphasis on permanent online recruitment within the manufacturing segment highlights the industry's focus on building a reliable, skilled workforce to navigate the complexities of modern manufacturing landscapes.

Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis

In the regional analysis, North America is highlighted as a dominant market in the online recruitment industry. The region accounted for USD 13,652 million in 2022, indicating a significant market size and strong market presence. This substantial value signifies the robustness and maturity of the online recruitment market in North America.

The dominance of North America in the online recruitment industry is expected to continue over the forecast period. This projection suggests that the region will maintain its leadership position in terms of market share, revenue generation, and market growth. The factors contributing to North America's dominance may include its advanced technological infrastructure, strong digital ecosystem, and the presence of major technology hubs and industry leaders.

Key Market Segments

Based on Type



Permanent Online Recruitment Part-Time Online Recruitment

Based on Application



Manufacturing

Service

Finance

Sales and Marketing

Engineering

IT Others

By Geography



North America



The US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Russia



Netherland

Rest of Europe

APAC



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



New Zealand



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

