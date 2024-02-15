Maharashtra Opposition MVA Hails SC Judgement On Electoral Bonds, Slams BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on electoral bonds and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for introducing this mode of political funding in the country.

Top leaders of MVA allies -- Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP)-CPI-M -- said that the apex court verdict will pave the way for a future of openness, fairness and accountability in matters of political funding.

"Wholeheartedly welcome the decision to strike down the opaque scheme of electoral bonds. An unconstitutional scheme has been struck down by the Suprme Court! Next, Maharashtra hopes the unconstitutional regime is struck down," said SS-UBT leader and MLA Aditya U. Thackeray.

NCP-SP Working President Supriye Sule, MP said that the Supreme Court's decision is laudable and it reinforces the importance of transparency and accountability in our democratic system.

Maharashtra unit Congres president Nana Patole also lauded the Supreme Court verdict and said it was the "visionary Rahul Gandhi who had first opposed the electoral bonds in 2019 which have now been struck down by the country's top court".

SS-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that all the corporate houses that indulged this government and which became a party to the corruption of electoral practices, will be worried now.

CPI-M Maharashtra leaders like Dr. Ashok Dhawale endorsed the verdict and said it was the only party which had challenged the policy that legalised political corruption in the SC.

Sule said that the landmark ruling the anonymity provided by the electoral bonds infringes upon the fundamental Right To Information enshrined in the Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, which is crucial for informed voting and holding political parties accountable.

"The electoral bonds scheme institutionalised influenced policy making and legitimised potential corruption under the curtain of anonymity, and yet or rather therefore, was railroaded by the BJP government in the Parliament," said Sule, the Baramati MP.

Chaturvedi added that "one of the most corrupt tools in the BJP's kitty" is rightfully struck down by the SC, and said "only if governments formed through corrupt and unconstitutional practices could also be struck down".

Sule pointed out that the verdict is a victory for transparency in political parties and elections and comes at a time when it was most necessary, and urged all to commit themselves to a future of openness, fairness and accountability.

Thackeray expressed hope that "transparency is ensured and every word of the order is followed, in time".

--IANS

qn/pgh