Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Ltd. Appraised At CMMI Level 3

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cygnet Infotech Private Limited's IT Services & Solutions division today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMIï¿1⁄2). The appraisal was performed by KPMG.



CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.



An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a 'defined' level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organizationï¿1⁄2s set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.



With over 23 years of experience in software development, consulting, maintenance, and support, Cygnet serves global software clients with digital transformation, tax transformation, and product engineering solutions.



Expressing pride in the achievement, Niraj Hutheesing stated, ï¿1⁄2 I take immense pride in the dedication and hard work exhibited by our teams, enabling us to achieve the CMMI Level 3 appraisal for our Development and Service domain. For our clients, this certification promises increased quality, strategic guidance, streamlined feedback analysis, and better security measures. This accomplishment is set to decrease turn-around times, enhance predictability, and establish a foundation for mature and standardized processes, fostering improved overall consistency.ï¿1⁄2



Positioned for aggressive growth, we plan to enhance its technical capabilities and workforce to meet the needs of its expanding customer base, leveraging the CMMI Level 3 certification.



About Cygnet

Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Ltd. Aka Cygnet Digital is your dedicated digital transformation partner. At Cygnet, through our proprietary framework, Cygnet COSMOS, we empower organizations across the spectrum of business intelligence, and customer experience. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses Domain Consulting, Digital Engineering, and Enterprise Applications, with a keen emphasis on Digital Commerce and Experience.



We harness the potential of Data, Analytics, AI, IoT, and Automation, coupled with AI-powered Testing as a Service, to drive your transformation agenda. With flagship products like Tax Transformation, Cygnet IRP, and Finance Transformation, we are dedicated to a digitally enabled future for your enterprise. What sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to a ï¿1⁄2Business Firstï¿1⁄2 approach. Weï¿1⁄2re not just developing applications; weï¿1⁄2re co-innovating with you to forge the future.



