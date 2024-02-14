Cold Chain Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Cold Chain Packaging Market Report by Product (Insulated Container and Boxes, Crates, Cold Packs, Labels, Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers), End User (Food, Dairy, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global cold chain packaging market size reached US$ 27.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 68.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.52% during 2024-2032.

Cold chain packaging is a vital component of the supply chain, designed to maintain the precise temperature, humidity, and integrity of perishable goods during their journey from producer to consumer. This specialized packaging plays a pivotal role in safeguarding a wide spectrum of products, including pharmaceuticals, fresh food, vaccines, and chemicals, against the detrimental effects of temperature variations. As the world increasingly relies on global trade and the demand for fresh and frozen products surges, cold chain packaging emerges as a critical factor, assuring that these goods reach consumers in optimal condition.



Cold Chain Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:

The pharmaceutical industry stands as a major driver for the market. With a growing emphasis on biologics and vaccines, products that are inherently temperature-sensitive, the demand for stringent temperature-controlled logistics has soared. Cold chain packaging solutions that offer precise temperature monitoring and control have become the cornerstone of pharmaceutical supply chains, ensuring the efficacy and safety of life-saving medications.

Besides, the meteoric rise of e-commerce has revolutionized consumer expectations, particularly in the realm of food delivery. Cold chain packaging is integral to meeting these expectations, enabling the safe transport of fresh and frozen foods to doorsteps worldwide. Moreover, the globalization of the food supply chain has led to an increased need for effective cold chain packaging. Consumers now enjoy access to exotic fruits, seafood, and dairy products from around the world. This international culinary diversity relies heavily on the ability to maintain product freshness during transit. Cold chain packaging solutions that combine insulation, refrigerants, and advanced monitoring systems are pivotal in preserving the quality and safety of these imported delicacies.



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Insulated Container and Boxes



Large



Medium



Small



X-Small

Petite

Crates



Dairy



Pharmaceutical



Fisheries

Horticulture

Cold Packs

Labels Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers

Breakup by End User:



Food

Dairy

Pharmaceutical Others

Breakup by Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



Cascades Inc.

Chill-Pak

Cold Chain Technologies Inc.

CoolPac

Creopack Inc.

Cryopak Industries Inc.

DGP Intelsius Ltd.

Pelican Products, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Sofrigam

Softbox Systems Ltd. (CSafe Global LLC) Sonoco Products Company

Recent Developments:



In December 2021, CSafe Global LLC, the provider of temperature-controlled container solutions for the pharmaceutical sector revealed its acquisition of Softbox Systems, a company specializing in passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions for life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and cold chain logistics which is a strategic move substantially enhancing CSafe's passive products portfolio.

In March 2021, Sonoco Products Company collaborated with Unilode Aviation Solutions, a leading player in outsourced Unit Load Device (ULD) management and repair services, to offer maintenance, repair, and handling services for Sonoco ThermoSafe's passive bulk temperature-controlled containers at strategic locations which holds significant importance as it ensures the secure and streamlined transportation of pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive goods on a global scale. Pelican Products Inc, rebrands to Peli BioThermal, a provider of temperature-controlled packaging solutions, is unifying its brand across the globe which will now be known as Peli BioThermal. The company will introduce an additional portfolio of offerings, including rental programs, thermal shippers, outsourcing services, and new technology that connects all aspects of the cold chain for its customers.

