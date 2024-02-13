Bahrain Chief Lawmaker Commends Visit By Kuwait's Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's top lawmaker, Ahmad Al-Musallam, hailed the positive outcome of the visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Issa Al-Khalifa.

The visit represent major milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Bahrain and Kuwait, speaker Al-Musallam said in a press release.

He expressed deep pride and appreciation for the strong historical ties and enduring fraternal relations between the leaderships and peoples of both countries.

Al-Musallam appreciated the consistent commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership, especially in economic and investment sectors.

He highlighted a key high-level directive, emphasizing the formation of executive teams between the interior ministries of both nations to foster bilateral relationships and ensure security and stability in the region.

He confirmed the alignment of supportive stances on Gulf, Arab, Islamic, and international issues, emphasizing a shared commitment to supporting global efforts for security and stability.

Moreover, Al-Musallam affirmed the parliamentary endorsement of the points highlighted in the joint statement and the official discussions, which covered recent developments at both regional and international levels.

His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah undertook the state visit earlier today to Bahrain. (end)

mmg







MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107848586