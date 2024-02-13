Secgen Of World Tourism Organization Congrats President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Secretary
General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili has
sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in
the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
I would like to convey my warmest and sincere congratulations to
you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
This result is a testament to the trust and confidence that the
people of Azerbaijan have placed in your leadership and your vision
for the country. Under your guidance, Azerbaijan has continued to
make significant strides in various sectors, including tourism,
contributing to the country's growth and development.
Your commitment to fostering economic development, promoting
cultural diversity, and advancing sustainable tourism aligns
seamlessly with the goals and values upheld by the UN Tourism. As
its Secretary-General, I am confident that under your continued
guidance, Azerbaijan will further contribute to the global tourism
community.
We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with
Azerbaijan and stand ready to support your actions in advancing the
tourism sector and promoting sustainable and responsible tourism
that will benefit both the local communities and the broader
international tourism sector.
Expressing my confidence that your leadership will continue to
drive progress and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan, I would
like to congratulate you once again on your re-election and wish
you continued success and prosperity.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest
consideration", the letter says.
