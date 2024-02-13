Secgen Of World Tourism Organization Congrats President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I would like to convey my warmest and sincere congratulations to you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This result is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of Azerbaijan have placed in your leadership and your vision for the country. Under your guidance, Azerbaijan has continued to make significant strides in various sectors, including tourism, contributing to the country's growth and development.

Your commitment to fostering economic development, promoting cultural diversity, and advancing sustainable tourism aligns seamlessly with the goals and values upheld by the UN Tourism. As its Secretary-General, I am confident that under your continued guidance, Azerbaijan will further contribute to the global tourism community.

We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with Azerbaijan and stand ready to support your actions in advancing the tourism sector and promoting sustainable and responsible tourism that will benefit both the local communities and the broader international tourism sector.

Expressing my confidence that your leadership will continue to drive progress and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan, I would like to congratulate you once again on your re-election and wish you continued success and prosperity.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration", the letter says.