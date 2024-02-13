US Concerned By Reports Of Military Clashes On Azerbaijani-Armenian Border - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The US is
concerned by the reports of military clashes on
Azerbaijani-Armenian border, US State Department Spokesman Matthew
Miller said during a briefing on February 13, Trend reports.
"We are concerned by the reports of deadly military clashes
which resulted in several casualties. We offer our heartfelt
condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The use of
force undermines negotiations. The only way to a sustainable peace
is at the negotiating table. Any ceasefire violations should be
investigated and properly addressed. As the secretary continually
emphasizes, the United States is committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan
peace negotiations," he said.
