US Concerned By Reports Of Military Clashes On Azerbaijani-Armenian Border - State Department


2/13/2024 3:10:03 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The US is concerned by the reports of military clashes on Azerbaijani-Armenian border, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on February 13, Trend reports.

"We are concerned by the reports of deadly military clashes which resulted in several casualties. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The use of force undermines negotiations. The only way to a sustainable peace is at the negotiating table. Any ceasefire violations should be investigated and properly addressed. As the secretary continually emphasizes, the United States is committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations," he said.

Will be updated

