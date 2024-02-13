Kuwait Amir's Visit To Bahrain Reflective Of Shared Destiny -- Info Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Anzi

MANAMA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Minister of Information Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Noaimi said the visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kingdom of Bahrain mirrored the depth of amity and the historical bonds between both nations.

Bahrain and Kuwait believe deeply that they have a shared destiny and therefore they work to strengthen the mutually-beneficial cooperation, the minister said in statements to KUNA on Tuesday.

"The partnership between both nations keeps strengthening thanks to care by King Hamad bin Isa and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal," Dr. Al-Noaimi said, noting that both leaders are keen on opening new horizons for cooperation to realize the common aspirations and objectives.

The summit talks held by both leaders reflected a shared long-standing desire expand cooperation and integration, he pointed out.

"The visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait falls in the framework of top-level visit exchanges by the leaderships of both countries aiming to enhance cooperation in all areas and coordinate stances vis-a-vis regional and international issues.

"It will give momentum to cooperation in addressing the regional challenges Dr. Al-Noaimi said, affirming that both countries follow identical foreign policies that are supportive of peace, security, stability and development on global scale.

He renewed the commitment of the government of Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Amir Salman bin Hamad to pushing to a new height the relationship with the government of His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and realizing the common aspirations

The two countries signed several documents on joint ventures and cooperation in the political, economic, social and cultural fields which open new horizon for the bilateral relations, he went on.

Dr. Al-Noaimi spoke highly of "the wise diplomacy" adopted by Kuwait's leadership which focuses on strengthening the GCC joint action, empowering the GCC to realize the aspirations of the peoples of its member countries, and promoting the humanitarian action across the world.

He expressed hope that Kuwait will continue enjoying welfare, prosperity and progress under its wise leadership.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has paid a visit to Bahrain and held talks with King Hamad bin Isa earlier today. (pickup previous)

