Joint Kuwait-Bahrain Statement Highlights Historic Bond

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- A joint statement released on Tuesday after talks between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa put much emphasis on the "historic bond" shared between the two Gulf Arab neighbors.

The talks, ahead of a pan-Arab summit hosted by the Gulf Arab kingdom in May, are part of efforts to ensure a "united Arab stand" in the face of "conflict and challenges" gripping the region, a measure they both agreed is necessary to protect peace and security.

On bilateral cooperation, His Highness the Amir and the Bahraini king collectively underscored that there remains room for progress in bilateral trade and investment, which entails exploring investment opportunities.

They discussed a joint security committee linking the two Gulf Arab neighbors, they said that talks on security cooperation held in July 2023 led to the formation of "working groups" between the two sides aiming to keep intact peace and security in the two countries, which would be a step forward towards "preserving the unity" of the six-member of Gulf Cooperation Council bloc. On recent happenings around the region, Kuwait and Manama called on Iraq to "respect the sovereignty" of Kuwait, which entails a total commitment to relevant United Nations agreements and conventions over the "complete demarcation" of Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders.

They urged Baghdad to commit in equal measure to an agreement signed by the two Gulf Arab neighbors in April of 2012, which ultimately came into effect in December of 2013, while they rejected any "unilateral" Iraqi measure to nix joint security protocols aiming to regulate maritime navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between the two countries.

Kuwait and Manama went on to give their backing to the works of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), which provides assistance and support to Iraqis, in addition to efforts aiming to identify the remains of "Kuwaitis and third-country nationals." The two sides also stressed that Al-Durra Field is located entirely within the maritime borders of the State of Kuwait, affirming that its natural resources are shared between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, both sides touched on the situation in Palestine and other Arab-occupied territories, expressing deep concern regarding the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Kuwait and Bahrain urged the International Society and the UN Security Council to end the ongoing war in Gaza and protect civilians, calling to prevent any Israeli displacement attempts on the Palestinians.

The two sides agreed on the necessity of allowing international organizations to carry out their tasks in providing humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

Further, both sides called on the international society to support the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), stressing the agency's important role in providing aid to about 5.7 million refugees.

Both sides affirmed the need to reach a just settlement of the Palestinian cause by the principle of the two-state solution as stated in the Arab Peace Initiative and the relevant international legitimacy resolutions in a way that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. Regarding Yemen, the two sides stressed the importance of reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the three terms of reference, the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, and Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216.

Regarding navigation in the Red Sea, the two sides stressed the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region and respecting the right to maritime navigation therein per the provisions of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to preserve the freedom of global trade.

On the other hand, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa granted His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Order of Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa at Bahrain's Sakhir Palace, in recognition and appreciation for his efforts to reinforce the bilateral ties between the two nations.

In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked the Bahraini King for his hospitality and warm welcome during his visit to the country, showing the deep brotherly ties between the two countries. (end) aa

