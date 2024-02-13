High Content Screening For Biologics A Revolutionary Approach To Drug Discovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heligenics, Inc., introduces a groundbreaking advancement in the discovery of new medicines. This cutting-edge research marks a pivotal moment in the field of biopharmaceuticals, in which High Content Screening, historically used for screening potential small molecule drugs, can now be applied to very important Biologic drugs such as Insulin, Interferons, and 100s of other medicines. Our GigaAssay technology now enables screening of 100,000s of new Biologics and combines results from new bi-functional Interferon chimera. Bi-functional chimera such as Eli Lilly's blockbuster drug MounjaroTM are a promising new potent type of drug class. Not only does Heligenics discover new bi-functional Interferon chimera, but it uses its GigaAssay to customize the chimera with precision glycosylation, new variants, and hybrids from three or more Interferon genes. The highly specialized drugs with customized changes are set to deliver superior therapeutic outcomes for 20 different autoimmune, viral infections, and cancers, setting new standards in patient care.

Dr. Jerome Rotter, MD, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Human Genetics at UCLA and Heligenics Board member said, "We think that this new approach to Heligenics drug development of Biologics will become adopted by the whole pharmaceutical industry. Heligenics has demonstrated key proof of concept studies for Interferon-related therapies." Dr. Martin Schiller, PhD and CEO, said "By screening over 100,000 different bi-functional Interferon chimera, hybrid Interferons, precision glycosylated Interferons, and mutant Interferons with one or more genetic variants, Heligenics has established itself as a leader in discovery of new Interferon therapies." Heligenics is poised to dramatically transform both the therapeutic and diagnostic landscapes. Heligenics potential impact was recently featured in a February 5 New York Times article.

Heligenics is seeking and exploring opportunities to partner with a Pharmaceutical company to take these Interferon bi-functional drug chimera

and custom chimera for other Biologics to market. Heligenics now has the best lead library for drug discovery in the Interferon space, drugs currently used as antivirals and to fight cancer and autoimmune disorders. For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact us at:

