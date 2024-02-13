Deliciously Messy Crumbs Everywhere Mark The Return Of KFC Canada's Extra Crispy Deal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New work from AOR Courage celebrates a fan-favorite recipe that's bigger and crispier than ever before

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KFC's Extra Crispy recipe is one of the most anticipated limited time offers amongst Canadian chicken fans thanks, in large part, to its undeniable crunchy, flavourful coating. Today, KFC Canada announces the return of the much-anticipated Extra Crispy deal featuring its juicy, world famous fried chicken, now bigger and crispier than ever before. Of course, the return of Extra Crispy chicken also means the return of the many crispy bits that fall to the bottom of the bucket-delicious remnants that customers don't want to leave behind.To celebrate every last irresistible bit of Extra Crispy's limited-time return, KFC has released a new campaign from its Canadian AOR, Courage, that pays fitting homage to the Finger Lickin' Good crumbs. A new :30 brand spot directed by Nikki Ormerod (Undivided) follows the onslaught of fallen bits as chicken lovers enjoy the improved recipe, which yields even bigger chicken and an even crunchier coating than before.“For our customers, Extra Crispy chicken is something to be savoured,” said Laura Mallozzi, Brand Communications Manager at KFC Canada.“Canadians truly wait for its return, and the crispy bits play a major part in the ultimate payoff of it all–almost as much as the juicy chicken itself. We wanted to bring that feeling to life in a way that everyone can understand.”Following the TV spot, the campaign will see additional support with print and OOH elements featuring photography by Nikki Ormerod. The billboards, which will appear across Canada, will focus on the many wayward Extra Crispy bits with the simple caption,“Extra Crispy was here.”“Some of the best dining experiences are a little messy, and that's especially true when it comes to fried chicken,” said Joel Holtby, co-founder and CCO of Courage.“Everyone already knows that KFC's chicken is the tastiest in the market, but the joy we feel when we eat it also extends to the often-overlooked crumbs-the evidence of a really good meal. We wanted to do something that celebrates the experience in its entirety.”KFC's Extra Crispy Box includes two pieces of juicy, Extra Crispy dark meat chicken, popcorn chicken, and seasoned fries for just $5.49. The irresistible deal is available until March 17, 2024.Click here for related assets .About KFC CanadaFounded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our websiteFor more information:Shannon Miller, Courage, ...

