Shooting: India Finishes 1-2 In Junior Air Rifle Mixed Team At The Granada 10M World Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) India clinched both the gold and silver medals in the 10m Air Rifle Junior Mixed Team event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 10m Juniors WC 10m in Granada, Spain.

The duo of Isha Anil Taksale and Umamahesh Maddineni, who had won gold in their respective individual events on Monday teamed up to beat their counterparts Anvii Rathod and Abhinav Shaw 16-8 in the finals to end the day on a high as India increased their medal tally to seven with three gold.

Anvii and Abhinav qualified for the gold medal match with a combined score of 629.0 while Isha and Umamahesh qualified behind them shooting 627.4.

Earlier in the day, the pair of Drishti Sangwan and Paras Khola could not qualify for the medal matches in the Air Pistol Mixed Team as they finished sixth in qualification shooting 560-12x. Georgia secured both gold and silver in the event.

A 34-member Indian contingent is taking part in the World Cup which will have junior and senior 10m air gun competitions only.

--IANS

bsk/