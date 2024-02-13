Relay Human Cloud Bolsters Staffing Services Using Yardi Aspire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Pariza, President of Relay Human CloudDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Relay Human Cloud, a leading global staffing company specializing in providing experienced Yardi staff, is excited to announce a major development in the skills that they can now offer to Yardi clients across the globe.Following an in-depth program of training, Relay are now successfully using Yardi Aspire's learning platform to upskill their team worldwide. By connecting companies with highly skilled Yardi professionals , in India, Honduras, and Mexico, Relay are revolutionizing the commercial real estate staffing industry. With an increasingly competitive landscape, having a skilled and knowledgeable workforce is essential for success and Relay provides the best and brightest Yardi talent in the industry."We are committed to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving property management industry. Yardi Aspire's learning platform empowers our staff to master new skills on the latest technology, propelling our organization forward. Together, we are shaping the future of staffing in real estate, and we look forward to further leveraging its capabilities to drive our success”, said Michael Pariza, President of Relay Human Cloud.About Relay Human CloudRelay Human Cloud empowers companies to access a global talent pool, expand to new markets without traditional risk, and promote diversity and inclusivity, specializing in providing professional and experienced Yardi staff. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Relay Human Cloud connects real estate companies with the best talent in the industry. For more information about Relay Human Cloud and its staffing services, visit .Relay is a proud member of Yardi's Independent Consultant Network .

