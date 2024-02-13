Edgewell Personal Care Named As One Of 'America's Best Midsize Employers' By Forbes In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Edgewell Ranked #2 Out of 400 Companies on the List

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC ) has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers, ranking second amongst 400 similarly sized companies in the U.S. This is the first time Edgewell has been named to the list, and its inaugural high ranking reinforces the organization's growing reputation as a people first employer that is dedicated to operating by its purpose and values and supporting its employees – not just in the U.S. but all around the world.

Forbes published its ranking of American midsize companies today,

in partnership with market research firm, Statista.

The final ranking is based on personal evaluations from Edgewell employees and public evaluations from friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry.



Edgewell's Chief People and Legal Officer, LaTanya Langley stated, "It's an honor to be listed as one of the top employers in America amongst such an impressive slate of organizations. Our ranking is reflective of the fact that we stay true to our People First mindset and prioritize our teammates' well-being in all ways; physical, emotional, social and financial. We're committed to supporting diverse voices and ways of thinking, prioritizing career development and encouraging learning, growth and innovation in all we do. We look forward to keeping this culture of ours a positive and supportive one and continuing to make useful things joyful."

Rod Little, Edgewell's CEO said, "This recognition reinforces that our team puts into practice our purpose, values and behaviors every day. Our continued growth and results are reflective of our positive culture, which is intentionally a key pillar of our growth strategy. We know that when our teammates feel supported, engaged and rewarded, we will have better outcomes as a whole. Because of this, we're committed to providing our team with the best tools, technology and resources to achieve our goals while striving to make everyone's experience here the best that it can be. As our company innovates and evolves for the future, we are dedicated to keeping this people first mindset at the forefront."

The list is based on an independent survey of over 170,000 U.S. employees from all industry sectors working for companies employing 1,000 – 5,000 people within the U.S. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; FieldtripTM skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide.

