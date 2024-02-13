Unifycloud Now Supports Fast, Seamless Cloud Transformation To AWS With Cloudatlas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CloudAtlas supports migration to AWS

UnifyCloud now offers its cutting-edge CloudAtlas platform to partners focused on migrating infrastructure to AWS as well as Azure and Google Cloud.

- Marc Pinotti, CEO and Co-founder of UnifyCloudREDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UnifyCloud , a leading provider of cloud modernization and transformation solutions, today announced the expansion of its CloudAtlas platform to include comprehensive support for Amazon Web Services (AWS). With this enhancement, UnifyCloud now offers a unified solution for cloud transformation across all three major cloud platforms – Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS.In response to the increasing demand for multi-cloud solutions, UnifyCloud has extended its CloudAtlas capabilities to AWS, empowering even more organizations to simplify and accelerate the cloud journey and deliver seamless migration, modernization, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration for those looking to transform to AWS. UnifyCloud leverages its extensive experience accelerating cloud migrations to deliver industry-leading software supporting modernization, migration, and modernization to AWS in addition to ongoing support for Azure and Google Cloud. The addition of AWS support exemplifies UnifyCloud's commitment to offering innovative, holistic and wide-ranging support for cloud transformation, ensuring flexibility and choice for businesses across various cloud providers.Key Features of UnifyCloud's CloudAtlas and its support for AWS:. Infrastructure Assessment: CloudAtlas employs advanced analytics and automation to conduct thorough evaluations of existing on-premises infrastructure, providing organizations with a clear understanding of their current IT landscape that goes beyond surface-level assessments to deliver detailed insights such as application dependencies, resource utilization, and security postures.. AI Integration: CloudAtlas identifies opportunities to transform existing AI workloads to the cloud or develop new AI workloads and services in the cloud to help organizations drive innovation, efficiency, and productivity; improve processes; reduce costs and increase scalability to gain competitive advantage.. Application Modernization: CloudAtlas facilitates the modernization of applications by providing analysis and insights that support the adoption of cloud-native architectures and services available on AWS.. Automated Remediation and Migration: CloudAtlas can automatically apply code and schema changes to speed remediation, modernization and AI integration as well as leverage automated migration tools to efficiently transfer workloads, applications, and data to AWS, reducing the complexities and timelines associated with manual migration processes.. Cost Estimation: Comprehensive analytics include cloud options and cost estimates to help organizations understand, budget, and plan their AWS migration and post-migration management, preventing unexpected delays or expenses.. Seamless Migration: CloudAtlas streamlines the migration process, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations, reduced downtime, and an efficient data transfer to AWS.. Security and Compliance: CloudAtlas places a strong emphasis on security and compliance, ensuring that organizations can confidently migrate sensitive workloads to AWS while meeting industry standards and regulatory requirements.“Expanding CloudAtlas to support migration to AWS was a logical and necessary development, marking a significant milestone in our mission to simplify and accelerate cloud transformation to all three major clouds for organizations worldwide,” said Marc Pinotti, CEO and Co-founder of UnifyCloud.“With this enhancement, UnifyCloud makes CloudAtlas an even better platform for businesses with the flexibility to choose the right cloud environment for their unique needs, providing a unified platform that supports migration to Azure, Google Cloud, and now AWS.”Vivek Bhatnagar, CTO and Co-founder of UnifyCloud, emphasizes the significance of CloudAtlas supporting AWS alongside Azure and Google Cloud, stating,“Our commitment to innovation and enabling seamless cloud migration is resolute. By extending CloudAtlas to support AWS migration, we give businesses the resources they need to simplify and accelerate the cloud journey. Expanding to include the AWS ecosystem aligns with our vision of delivering comprehensive solutions that empower businesses to navigate the complexities of cloud migration with confidence and speed.”With CloudAtlas, businesses can get the analysis they need to make well-informed decisions, streamline their migration strategies, achieve a seamless transformation to the cloud, and maximize the benefits of modernized infrastructure for the three major hyperscalers. UnifyCloud's CloudAtlas for AWS is available immediately. For more information about UnifyCloud and its cloud migration, modernization and AI solutions, visit .About UnifyCloudUnifyCloud is a global leader in cloud transformation solutions that empower organizations to streamline the journey to the cloud and maximize the value of their cloud investments. Born in the cloud, UnifyCloud's CloudAtlas platform has been proven effective, scanning more than 1.7 million VMs, 190,000 databases, and 26,000 applications with over 9 billion lines of code for cloud migration. With a focus on innovation, UnifyCloud delivers a cutting-edge CloudAtlas platform that spans the entire cloud journey, assessing, migrating, modernizing, and optimizing to Microsoft and Google Clouds. UnifyCloud is a Google Cloud Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, four year Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree – 2023 Modernizing Applications finalist, 2022 Migration to Azure finalist, 2021 Modernizing Applications finalist and 2020 Solution Assessment winner – and was previously named one of Inc. 500's fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, visit unifycloud.

