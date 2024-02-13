The Good Plastic Company Expands Into North America With Revolutionary Polygood® Material

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Good Plastic Company, the leading international manufacturer of sustainable surface materials, is pleased to announce its expansion into North America. Founded by Dr. William Chizhovsky in 2018 to address the scourge of plastic waste, the company is committed to helping brands make a tangible commitment to sustainability and the circular economy. Utilizing its flagship product Polygood®, a range of 100% recycled and recyclable plastic panels made from post-consumer and post-industrial waste, the brand has successfully completed over 750 international projects showcasing solutions for furniture, surfacing, and design elements. Its growing roster of more than 400 clients includes Nike, Adidas, IKEA, McDonald's, Karl Lagerfeld, Jimmy Fairly, Coach, LUSH, Hyundai, Soho House, Samsung, and BMW. With the belief that demand-driven change can rescue plastic from landfills, oceans, and incinerators, The Good Plastic Company looks to continue the momentum as it enters the North America market.

“We began five years ago in Europe by developing proprietary, cutting-edge equipment that not only creates demand for fully circular material through practical and distinctive products but also scales up its utilization for greater impact. By investing heavily in research and development, and orienting ourselves as an impact-driven company in every aspect of our business, we were able to pioneer a material that serves as a catalyst for the circular economy,” comments Chizhovsky.“As we continue to grow, we are excited to offer businesses, specifiers, and consumers in North America access to a truly sustainable and aesthetically pleasing surfacing solution that aligns with their commitment to environmental responsibility,” he concludes.

Available from stock or custom made to order, Polygood® provides flexibility for various design applications. It stands out in the market with its Cradle to Cradle® Bronze certification and Environmental Product Declaration, preventing the emission of more than three tons of CO2 for every ton of material produced compared to virgin material production. Distinguished by its extraordinary character, each pattern originates from distinct waste sources, contributing to its unique story. These patterns stem from a wide range of post-consumer and post-industrial plastic waste streams, including sources like refrigerators, single-use cutlery, household appliances, and manufacturing components.

With over 100 patterns available, Polygood® can be specified for a broad spectrum of applications including interior design, architecture, furniture manufacturing, and retail displays. The Good Plastic Company's industrial-scale manufacturing process ensures an annual production of approximately 530,000 square feet, with the ability to expand capacity flexibly to meet the growing demand for sustainable materials.

# # #

About The Good Plastic Company: The Good Plastic Company is a global leader in the manufacturing of sustainable surface materials. Committed to helping brands make a visible commitment to sustainability, the company's flagship product, Polygood®, offers 100% recycled and recyclable plastic panels for creating environmentally-conscious furniture and design elements. By leveraging a single type of plastic from a variety of waste sources, The Good Plastic Company champions the transformation of recycled plastic into beautiful, functional items, promoting a circular economy and reducing the environmental impact of plastic waste. With factories in the Netherlands and Ukraine, The Good Plastic Company is able to process more than 1,000 tons of recycled plastic panels per year, meeting industrial-scale demand. Vertical integration and strategic investment in R&D ensure that the company remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently delivering products of the highest quality. The Good Plastic Company was founded by Dr. William Chizhovsky in 2018.

Attachments



Polygood® Nike Store in Antwerp

CONTACT: Katie Fosdick Novità Communications ...