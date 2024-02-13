Wedgewood Weddings & Events Takes Over Operations At Winchester Country Club In Placer County, California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Newlyweds enjoying the gorgeous ceremony site at Winchester Estate in Placer County, California

One of the many lovely photo backdrops at Winchester Estate by Wedgewood Weddings

Wedgewood Weddings & Events

In a dynamic expansion, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has assumed event management at Winchester Country Club.

- Bill Zaruka, CEO

MEADOW VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wedgewood Weddings & Events is now managing events at Winchester Country Club in Placer County, California. The events side of the operation, now known as 'Winchester Estate by Wedgewood Weddings & Events ,' deftly separates special occasion hosting and day-to-day golf club operations at this beautiful location. This change allows Winchester Golf Club to focus on providing a top golf experience while the incoming Wedgewood Weddings & Events team concentrates on producing events.

Jordan Werth, Wedgewood Weddings & Events General Manager for Winchester Estate, shared: "This exciting collaboration embodies a collective passion for creating extraordinary experiences. The unique charm of this venue, along with our team's expertise, makes for a combination that's hard to beat. We are thrilled to introduce event clients to this new chapter in the venue's story."

Top-Tier Venue Offerings

The newly renovated event spaces are open for tours seven days a week and are ideal for weddings and other significant events. Kali Lemos, Regional Manager, emphasizes Wedgewood Weddings' commitment to excellent and innovative event management.“Our team delivers an unparalleled expertise in event management, coupled with a commitment to excellence and innovation," she said.“Our all-inclusive packages and extensive industry connections provide value and convenience, so our clients can lean on us for planning advice and support while they design their spectacular events.

As an event venue, clients can expect stunning views of the scenic local environment with both meadow and forest views. Winchester Estate is only 45 minutes from Sacramento and is already on track to attract new event clients from the local community and further afield. Newly engaged couples love the rustic scenery and wide-open spaces that are hard to emulate as you get closer to the San Francisco Bay Area cities.

Scenic Ceremony and Reception Spaces

The breathtaking ceremony terrace features 360-degree views of the lush foothills, creating a romantic backdrop for couples to say their vows. Couples can choose from a picturesque treeline of pine and redwood trees or the fantastic vista of the Sacramento Valley. A peaceful stone fountain and twinkling bistro lights further enhance the ambiance.

After the ceremony, guests can mingle on the newly renovated alfresco patio while admiring the sunset over the valley. This spacious yet cozy space has beautiful stonework, a rustic wood trellis, soft overhead lighting, and built-in heaters to keep guests comfortable on cooler mountain nights.

The party continues inside the contemporary yet charming reception hall. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow guests to soak in the gorgeous scenery. With a built-in wood bar and a dance floor, this grand hall provides a luxurious space to celebrate with friends and family.

Commitment to Service and Excellence

Meadow Vista locals are encouraged to see the gorgeous venue for themselves and come meet the newly installed specialist event team at Winchester Estate by Wedgewood Weddings. They'll see how the venue's heritage can be combined with modern event expertise to establish new trends in the Sacramento Valley wedding scene. The venue will also continue hosting golf tournaments and member events as Winchester Golf Club, maintaining its role as a community hub.

Winchester Country Club opened its doors in 2000 with the aim of attracting both competitive and hobby golfers to the challenging forested course. Designed by father and son duo Robert Trent Jones Sr and Robert Trent Jones Jr, the course has attracted many accolades, but the management team has decided now is the time to capitalize on its potential as a highly desirable event center.

This new phase promises enhanced experiences for both event clients and golf club members, positioning Winchester Estate as a key community cornerstone for all types of events and special occasions.

Alyssa Keith

Wedgewood Weddings & Events

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

A Remarkable New Approach to Special Occasions - With Love From Wedgewood Weddings