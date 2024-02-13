'Bharat, UAE Dosti Zindabad,' Says PM Modi Addressing Indian Diaspora In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the huge gathering of Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi, amidst an electrifying atmosphere at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

While the stadium reverberated with 'Modi-Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants, Prime Minister started off his speech boasting about India-UAE friendship.

“Bharat, UAE dosti zindabad,” said PM Modi while the huge gathering cheered and shouted slogans.

PM Modi credited the Indian diaspora for strong friendly ties between the two nations.

“We should live this moment of India-UAE friendship to the fullest and keep this as a memory forever,” he said.

The event, organized by the Indian community in the UAE capital, witnessed gathering about more than 50,000 Indian expatriates.

Notably, UAE is home to about 3.5 million Indians and constitutes roughly about 35 per cent of the country's population.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome on his arrival by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders shook hands and hugged each other.

Both the leaders also held a bilateral meeting.

--IANS

mk/dan