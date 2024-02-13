American Barbell Unveils Cutting-Edge Fitness Gear At IHRSA For Athletes Who Demand Peak Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover The Latest Innovations, Including Our Advanced Weightlifting Platform and The Chewy Bar, Featuring The World's Most Aggressive Knurling

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the upcoming IHRSA in Los Angeles, American Barbell is set to showcase its latest collection of high-end fitness equipment crafted for athletes who prioritize performance. This exclusive preview at the industry's leading trade show will introduce attendees to four groundbreaking products: The Chewy Bar, The Advanced Weightlifting Platform, vibrant Full-Color Urethane Dumbbells, and robust stainless-steel racks and rigs. American Barbell stands out by designing and manufacturing its own line, continually pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver equipment that meets the rigorous demands of top athletes.

"Our in-house design and manufacturing allow us to create sleek, cutting-edge products that enhance performance," said Doug Katona, CEO of American Barbell.“Powerlifters have been amazed how the grip on The Chewy Bar has improved their lifts, while gym owners are stunned by the quietness of our Revolutionary Platform.”

These innovations will be displayed at IHRSA, March 7-8 in Downtown Los Angeles, with special pricing and shipping offers for attendees on:

The Chewy Bar – Our IPF Spec Stainless Steel Chewy Bar is a nod to classic powerlifting bars, enhanced with a unique, aggressive 20 Teeth Per Inch (TPI) knurl for unmatched precision and grip. This bar is crafted from high-quality American-made stainless steel, and equipped with snap rings and composite bushings, ensuring a smooth, quiet, and durable performance. Ideal for both commercial gym use and home fitness enthusiasts, this bar sets a new standard in powerlifting, optimized for serious lifters who demand both performance and comfort.

The Advanced Weightlifting Platform – Our revolutionary new system features The Advanced Weightlifting Platform with the first ever four-way renewable drop zone, drastically reducing maintenance costs and increasing your platform's lifespan by up to 4 times. The proprietary noise and drop reduction technology allows for more controlled drops with less bounce, less noise, and fewer vibration disturbances. When combined with one of our performance barbells, engineered for precision, you'll be amazed at how silent the heaviest overhead drops will sound, even in second-story lifting areas.

Durable Stainless-Steel Racks & Rigs – American Barbell is already well-known for its racks and rigs. Now, for the first time, our Performance Station and its accessories and attachments are available in Stainless-Steel. This new, brighter, and polished look adds a new touch of style to the“Swiss Army Knife” of fitness equipment.

Full-Color Urethane Dumbbells – Over 15 years ago, American Barbell introduced the Splined Dumbbell Handle, resulting in the most robust dumbbell ever produced and the only dumbbell that gains more strength when dropped. With more than 2 million pairs of Dumbbells manufactured since then, American Barbell is now introducing its first full color set of Urethane Dumbbells, now available in red, blue, and classic black.

American Barbell is excited to collaborate with Pro Strongwoman Brittany Diamond, a former Division 1 rower, NPC Physique Competitor, and three-time Third Strongest Woman in the World. Brittany will spearhead American Barbell's 50 Rep Challenge, a thrilling 3-minute timed contest where participants battle it out for prizes by completing 50 pull-ups, deadlifts, and bench presses as quickly as possible. Competitors will test their limits on our innovative equipment, including the Chewy Bar, the Advanced Weightlifting Platform, and the Stainless-Steel Performance Station. To add to the excitement, we're also introducing the Beat Brittany Diamond Death by Dumbbell Challenge.

With a legacy dating back to 1978, American Barbell has been a game-changer in the fitness equipment industry. Renowned for consistently leading the way in innovation, American Barbell's commitment to manufacturing excellence has earned it the preferred status among major gym brands, universities, and military bases worldwide. Find your strength and conditioning equipment at AmericanBarbell or follow our innovations at @AmericanBarbell on social media.

About American Barbell

For over four decades, American Barbell has been a beacon of innovation and quality in the fitness equipment industry. American Barbell has designed and manufactured many of the industries firsts, including the first Hard Chrome Olympic Bar in 1998, the first Splined Dumbbell handle in 2008, the first Urethane Bumper Plate in 2012, the first Cerakote Olympic Bar in 2016, the first welded dumbbell with a high-strength handle in 2017, and the Advanced Weightlifting Platform with enhanced drop height and sound reduction in 2023. The introduction of AB Athletics, a venture that represents a significant leap in fitness training and education, heralds a new era of comprehensive fitness solutions, combining world-class equipment with elite training programs, embodying American Barbell's enduring commitment to redefining industry standards.

