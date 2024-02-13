Precipio To Report $15.2M For FY-2023 (Unaudited) Revenues, An Increase Of 60% Yoy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company continues to make strides towards breakeven

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) , announces that for the full year of 2023, its unaudited revenues have grown from $9 in 2022 to $15 in 2023, an increase of 60% year over year.



Both pathology and products divisions have demonstrated substantial growth from 2023, with the pathology services division increasing revenue by 52%, and the products division increasing revenue by 115%.

The growth of revenues in both of these divisions, alongside the cost-cutting measures executed by the company during 2023, has driven the substantial reduction in cash burn from operations, as was recently reported . With a $1 cash balance ending 2023, the company is positioned to achieve its goal of reaching profitability.

“Continued growth in both the pathology services and the products divisions is fueling our path towards profitability. Reaching this goal will enable us to scale the business and capture significant market share, resulting in increased shareholder value,” said Ilan Danieli, CEO.

About Precipio

Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately better patient outcomes, which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our laboratory where we design, test, validate, and use these products clinically, improving diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes these technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio's reach to eradicate misdiagnosis. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the targets set herein and related timing.

Except for historical information, statements about future volumes, sales, growth, costs, cost savings, margins, earnings, earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, cash flows, plans, objectives, expectations, growth or profitability are forward-looking statements based on management's estimates, beliefs, assumptions and projections. Words such as“could,”“may,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“will,”“targets,”“goals,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“predicts,” and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release only. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

