Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Makes Statement Regarding Russian Peacekeepers

Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan, Ayhan Hajizade, responded to the question of
the local media about the interview of Russian Federation
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov published in "Izvestia"
newspaper, Azernews reports.
"According to the November 10 statement of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of
Armenia, and the President of the Russian Federation, the term of
the Russian Federation peacekeeping contingent in the Republic of
Azerbaijan will end in 2025," the head of the department said.
"After the anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan
in the region last year, there was a need for regular meetings and
discussions on the daily activities of the peacekeeping contingent
and their various needs.
At the same time, given that the Armenian armed forces have been
conducting large-scale mine laying in our territories where
peacekeepers are stationed for the past 3 years, as well as the
problem of unexploded ordnance on the territory, it is necessary to
hold consultations on the realisation of joint efforts to eliminate
these threats," he noted.
Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said in an
interview with the "Izvestia" newspaper that the date of the next
round of talks between Moscow and Baku on the Russian peacekeeping
contingent is being coordinated with the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
