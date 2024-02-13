Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Makes Statement Regarding Russian Peacekeepers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Ayhan Hajizade, responded to the question of the local media about the interview of Russian Federation Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov published in "Izvestia" newspaper, Azernews reports.

"According to the November 10 statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and the President of the Russian Federation, the term of the Russian Federation peacekeeping contingent in the Republic of Azerbaijan will end in 2025," the head of the department said.

"After the anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the region last year, there was a need for regular meetings and discussions on the daily activities of the peacekeeping contingent and their various needs.

At the same time, given that the Armenian armed forces have been conducting large-scale mine laying in our territories where peacekeepers are stationed for the past 3 years, as well as the problem of unexploded ordnance on the territory, it is necessary to hold consultations on the realisation of joint efforts to eliminate these threats," he noted.

Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said in an interview with the "Izvestia" newspaper that the date of the next round of talks between Moscow and Baku on the Russian peacekeeping contingent is being coordinated with the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.