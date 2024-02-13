Sugarcane Harvesting In The US Industry Research Report: The Growing Presence Of Alternative Products In The Sweetener Market To Increase Competition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugarcane Harvesting in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The industry has been relatively resilient, with revenue ultimately growing in recent years. As much of the agricultural sector was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, industry revenue increased, unlike most crop growing industries. Overall, weather patterns are historically responsible for fluctuations in price and production.
Following Hurricane Ida in 2021, industry performance was affected as production became limited due to the aftermath of the storm. Revenue was expected to rise at a CAGR of 1.4% to reach $1.3 billion in 2023, when revenue is set to fall 4.6% as falling fertilizer prices are passed along and per capita sugar and sweetener consumption fall.
Farmers in this industry primarily grow sugarcane, a tall tropical grass originating in Southeast Asia. Scientifically known as Saccharum officinarum, its thick stems are a major commercial source of sugar.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13022024004107003653ID1107846629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.