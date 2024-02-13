               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sugarcane Harvesting In The US Industry Research Report: The Growing Presence Of Alternative Products In The Sweetener Market To Increase Competition


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugarcane Harvesting in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The industry has been relatively resilient, with revenue ultimately growing in recent years. As much of the agricultural sector was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, industry revenue increased, unlike most crop growing industries. Overall, weather patterns are historically responsible for fluctuations in price and production.

Following Hurricane Ida in 2021, industry performance was affected as production became limited due to the aftermath of the storm. Revenue was expected to rise at a CAGR of 1.4% to reach $1.3 billion in 2023, when revenue is set to fall 4.6% as falling fertilizer prices are passed along and per capita sugar and sweetener consumption fall.
Farmers in this industry primarily grow sugarcane, a tall tropical grass originating in Southeast Asia. Scientifically known as Saccharum officinarum, its thick stems are a major commercial source of sugar.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

Major Companies
Operating Conditions

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

Key Statistics

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

