Sugarcane Harvesting In The US Industry Research Report: The Growing Presence Of Alternative Products In The Sweetener Market To Increase Competition

The industry has been relatively resilient, with revenue ultimately growing in recent years. As much of the agricultural sector was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, industry revenue increased, unlike most crop growing industries. Overall, weather patterns are historically responsible for fluctuations in price and production.

Following Hurricane Ida in 2021, industry performance was affected as production became limited due to the aftermath of the storm. Revenue was expected to rise at a CAGR of 1.4% to reach $1.3 billion in 2023, when revenue is set to fall 4.6% as falling fertilizer prices are passed along and per capita sugar and sweetener consumption fall.

Farmers in this industry primarily grow sugarcane, a tall tropical grass originating in Southeast Asia. Scientifically known as Saccharum officinarum, its thick stems are a major commercial source of sugar.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

