JETSET Pilates Set To Open First Location In Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pilates Franchise Studio is Looking to Continue its Growth and Franchise Expansion in the Lone Star State

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise, combining curated music and fitness for the ultimate revitalizing experience – has announced plans to expand inside the Texas market with its first location in McKinney, Texas. This summer, the brand is opening a new location in West McKinney at 3241 S. Custer Rd. Suite 103 .

Photo provided by JETSET Pilates

Continue Reading

To expand its presence, the brand is eyeing all major cities in Texas including: Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and more. Currently, the growing franchise has locations open in Florida, with over 28 studios in development throughout New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and Australia.

"We are super excited to have inked a multi-studio deal in the Texas market with the first location opening in McKinney," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder of JETSET Pilates. "With this expansion, we're seeking more potential franchise partners with an interest in the fitness space to help bring an accessible and modern Pilates experience to different communities throughout the state of Texas."

JETSET Pilates has grown to become an internationally recognized brand with a growing, loyal community devoted to the unique 50-minute workout that challenges mind, body and soul. Instructors have been trained to create a personal connection with clients, ensuring everyone receives a workout that is effective and appropriate for their personal goals. The intricate designs, intuitive settings and high-performance reformer equipment allows the brand to create a 360 experience like no other for any potential client.

"JETSET Pilates is a one-of-a-kind experience that only JETSETters can get at our locations, from the fragrance of the studios to our specially curated music playlists," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "Our studios create an environment of engagement and interaction to help fitness goers escape their everyday stress and get a chance to release. We can't wait for Texans to take part in our intense 50 min full body workout with custom made reformers that fuses elements of strength training, cardio, conditioning, and Pilates inspired movements all in one."

Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction and established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. Intimate class sizing allows for 12 to 16 reformers per class, making an efficient training session for every client. To learn more about JETSET Pilates, or for interest in the opportunity to own a franchise in your community, please visit

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open in Florida, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and Australia with over 28 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness-franchise sector. For more information, please visit .

Contact: Raylin Taylor, Franchise Elevator PR, (847)-945-1300 ext. 251; [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates