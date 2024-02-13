               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Polish President Extends Official Visit Invitation To President Ilham Aliyev


2/13/2024 9:10:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . President of Poland Andrzej Duda has invited President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to the country, Trend reports.

This was mentioned in the congratulatory letter of President Andrzej Duda addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election.

Will be updated

MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107846530

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search