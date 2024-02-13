Polish President Extends Official Visit Invitation To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . President of Poland Andrzej Duda has invited President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to the country, Trend reports.

This was mentioned in the congratulatory letter of President Andrzej Duda addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election.

Will be updated