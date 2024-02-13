Polish President Extends Official Visit Invitation To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . President of
Poland Andrzej Duda has invited President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to the country,
Trend reports.
This was mentioned in the congratulatory letter of President
Andrzej Duda addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on his confident
victory in the extraordinary presidential election.
Will be updated
