Zelensky, Shmyhal Thank U.S. Senate For Passing Bill On Ukraine Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal have expressed gratitude to the United States Senate for passing a bill on $61 billion aid package for Ukraine.

In particular, the relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am grateful to Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, and every U.S. Senator who has supported continued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear,” Zelensky wrote.

The Head of State emphasized that“for us in Ukraine, continued U.S. assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror. It means that life will continue in our cities and will triumph over war.”

“American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all Americans and all the free world,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

At the same time, the Prime Minister noted on Telegram that the lion's share of the sum ($50 billion) would come as defense assistance, i.e. Ukrainian warriors will have“even more weapons, equipment and ammunition”.

The rest of funds will be spent on direct budgetary support and other programs helping Ukraine to remain economically resilient.

“We thank the U.S. Senate for this important decision and count on the approval of this assistance in the House of Representatives,” Shmyhal added.

A reminder that, on February 13, 2024, the U.S. Senate passed a bill on $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, in particular providing $61 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine