Simply Marinas Releases Marina Seller's Guide: How To Prepare Your Marina For Sale To Maximize Its Value

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Simply Marinas, a leading national marina brokerage firm, has released a new guide to help marina owners sell their marinas. The guide provides comprehensive information on the pre-sale strategic planning, valuation, due diligence, contract negotiations, and exit strategy stages of the marina sales process.





It includes recommendations for maximizing the marina's appeal, offering owners a valuable negotiation advantage to achieve the highest possible value for their marina.

"We have put this publication together to provide marina sellers with the insights we've compiled to ease the process of selling their marinas, achieve a seamless sales transition, and unlock the full potential of their marina investment," said Michelle Ash, Simply Marinas owner.

As featured in Marina Dock Age Wire - January 25, 2024: "The processes and recommendations described in this guide are based on the team's decades of proven results, including over 250 marina clients and over $380 million in recent sales."

Digital copies of the guide are available to marina owners upon request.

Simply Marinas is offering marina owners a complimentary strategic consultation based on the recommendations and processes outlined in the guide.

About Simply Marinas

The national marina brokerage firm has been a nationally recognized leader in marina acquisitions and dispositions for more than 22 years. A family-owned and operated business, we offer our clients expertise from the presale groundwork through valuation, due diligence, financing, and a successful closing. Contact us at [email protected] or 305-390-0397 to learn how our top-tier qualifications and network of over 14,000 marina investors have allowed us to help our happy clients.

For more information on the company's track record, offerings, and case studies, visit and download the Simply Marinas brochure Simply Marinas Brochure .

