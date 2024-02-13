Ataya Recognized As A Cool Vendor In The 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ For Communications Service Providers Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataya, a pioneer in unified connectivity solutions for Industry 4.0 and beyond, proudly announces its recognition as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Cool Vendors for Communications Service Providers Report. We believe that this acknowledgment highlights Ataya's commitment to innovation and its transformative impact on industrial network connectivity. Today marks the first anniversary of the public launch of Harmony, which continues to see significant momentum as the only universal connectivity platform to effectively addressing the evolution of complex industrial systems by bridging various industrial network protocols, including Wi-Fi, 5G, and Ethernet.



According to Gartner,“Today's CSPs face a fundamental challenge - how to identify new sources of value and find the right tools to harness them while improving infrastructure agility and security.”

Ataya is committed to empowering CSP and Enterprise CIOs by facilitating the adoption of cutting-edge connectivity technologies, without compromising on a unified security framework across all network types.

“We feel fortunate to receive this recognition from Gartner. Harmony's Universal Connectivity is a direct result of our attentive and responsive engagement with our customers. The positive feedback and acknowledgment from Gartner affirm the dedication and innovative spirit of the Ataya team," said Rajesh Pazhyannur, CEO of Ataya.

About Ataya

Ataya's mission is to build a universal connectivity platform for Industry 4.0 that is simple, secure, scalable and application aware. Named after the Atayal people of Taiwan, Ataya's founding team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Broadcom and Qualcomm with experience in building products ranging from System-on-Chip solution to Cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. The company has engineering centers based in Santa Clara, CA and Taipei, Taiwan. For more information visit





