Real Estate Speaker And Coach Darryl Davis, CSP Named A Top Influencer And Newsmaker By Rismedia For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Real Estate Coach and Speaker Darryl Davis, RISMedia 2024 Influencer

Darryl Davis Seminars, a top coaching company, is proud to announce that CEO, Darryl Davis, was named a“2024 Real Estate Influencer” by RISMedia Magazine.

- Darryl Davis, CSPROCKY POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATS, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Darryl Davis Seminars, a top real estate coaching and marketing company, is proud to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Darryl Davis, CSP, has been named a “2024 Real Estate Newsmaker” by RISMedia Magazine .The prestigious list, which appears in the February 2024 issue of RISMedia's Real Estate magazine, recognized an extraordinary group of real estate newsmakers and influencers who,“forged through a trying year to accomplish great successes, uplift their companies and communities, push forth needed innovation, and collectively advanced the real estate industry forward. These are the ones who made headlines for the right reasons.”The 2024 class of Real Estate Newsmakers honors just over three hundred industry members, including Davis who earned a spot on the list for the fifth straight year.Davis provides free weekly training sessions for agents across North America. In 2023 alone, almost 20,000 agents, brokers and leaders from brokerages and associations tapped in to learn the tools, strategies, and solutions needed to stay ahead of the very steep curve of changes in the industry. From interest rate hikes to low inventory to high competition, Davis helped agents navigate and build business.When the NAR commission lawsuit reared its ugly head in profound and impactful ways, even before verdicts were cast and settlements agreed to, Davis responded by providing answers and insights. He commissioned his entire team to dig in and produce a robust online hub of free information, , that would continue to provide updates and answers weekly. It includes powerful and empowering webinars on-demand, training videos, articles, industry news links, tools, and overviews.“Guiding agents and brokers through the tough times we've been going through is about more than just facing challenges; it's about advocating for their worth and helping them navigate often confusing and conflicting information in empowering ways,” says Davis.“Rebuilding, regrouping, and coming out on the other side of difficulty lies in our ability to unite and believe in our collective potential.”Davis' efforts reflect his ongoing role as an advocate for agents and brokerages. He helps make industry change more manageable, understandable, and actionable for agents so they can build lives and careers with a little less stress and many more answers.Honorees were nominated by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in categories such as Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, and Luminaries - Davis was named as an Influencer.About Darryl Davis Seminars and the POWER AGENT® ProgramDarryl Davis Seminars/The POWER AGENT® Program is a one-stop shop for real estate agent success. It delivers competitive, cost-effective real estate coaching, training, and customizable marketing tools that allow sales agents to dramatically increase listing inventory, build a stronger business foundation, create customers for life, feel more authentic and confident, have less stress, and design a career and life worth smiling about. Darryl provides free, in-depth webinar training and resources for agents every Wednesday at Noon Eastern. To learn more about Darryl and his team, visit .

Julie Escobar

Darryl Davis Seminars

+1 813-957-2989

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube