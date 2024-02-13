The Moscow Metro achieved the best train interval in the world as part of the tests

(MENAFN- mosmetro) The Moscow Metro has achieved a record train interval of about 80 seconds as part of tests of a new system for controlling the traffic of trains at the station. This is the world's best indicator among non-automated metros, - reported the press service of the Department of Transport.

The Department noted that train intervals on Line 5 have been reduced to 90 seconds due to the modernisation of automation and telemechanics. During the tests last december Moscow metro achieved to reduce the interval up to about 80 seconds. Thus, thanks to the renewal of the systems, the metro will be able to provide a big capacity reserve for many years to come.

The advantages of the new automatics:

▪ Trains arrive 15-22 seconds faster during peak hours, reducing passenger waiting time.

▪ More available seats in carriages create a freer space for passengers;

▪ Increased reliability of the train control system leads to fewer failures and less time to fix them;

▪ The improved stability of the timetable makes travel time more predictable.

At the beginning of last year we completely replaced the automation and telemechanics of train traffic on Line 5 with the most modern ones Thanks to this, the intervals between trains have become shorter, they arrive at the station more often, there are more free seats in the carriages, which means that passengers' journeys become even more comfortable,- said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.





