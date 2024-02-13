Reborn Coffee Partners With Pet Fashion Brand Sgt. Puppa To Offer Pet Attire And Accessories At Pet Social Cafe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upcoming Reborn Pet Social Cafe to Offer High Margin Pet Products to Owners

BREA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) ("Reborn", or the "Company"), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced a strategic partnership with pet fashion brand Sgt. Puppa, to feature a specially curated selection of pet attire and accessories at the Reborn Pet Social Cafe set to open in Pasadena, CA in May 2024.



Sgt. Puppa is a fashion and lifestyle brand for trendy pooches and their families, leading the pet fashion industry with its chic and practical pet attire including hoodies, pajamas, coats and jackets, and accessories such as bags, harnesses, collars, leashes, bottles toys and treats. Founder Eloise Monaghan is an entrepreneur and fashion visionary, rising to prominence as the founder of groundbreaking brand Honey Birdette, which was acquired by Playboy Group in a $333 million deal, further solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer in the fashion industry.

Under the partnership agreement, the Reborn Pet Social Cafe, set to open in Pasadena in May 2024, will feature a specially curated selection of Sgt. Puppa's pet fashions and accessories alongside Reborn's renowned coffee offerings. This unique blend of products is designed to attract a broad spectrum of customers, promoting sales growth, high margins, and fostering unwavering brand loyalty. In preparation for the grand opening of the Reborn Pet Social Cafe, the company has launched pop-up shops across several locations, offering a preview of the pet cafe experience.





"Our collaboration with Sgt. Puppa is a fusion of specialty coffee culture and pet companionship, curated to enhance social interactions," said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee.“The enthusiastic response to our Reborn Pet Social Cafe announcement has motivated us to elevate this concept with Sgt. Puppa's exclusive product line, aiming to significantly boost sales. Our pop-ups have already started to generate high sales, indicating strong market demand and customer interest in this novel concept. The early success of these pop-up shops underscores the potential for this venture to become a significant revenue source, leveraging the highly engaged and lucrative pet owner demographic to boost sales further.”

About Sgt. Puppa

Sgt. Puppa is a renowned pet fashion brand founded by designer Eloise Monaghan. Known for its stylish and functional pet apparel and accessories, Sgt. Puppa combines fashion-forward designs with the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship, catering to the discerning tastes of pet owners worldwide. For more information visit .

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2023, which can be found on the SEC's website at . Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

