NETSOL Technologies Reports 23% Revenue Growth And EPS Of $0.04 In Fiscal Second Quarter 2024



Strong licensing fees and increased recurring revenues



2Q '24 Gross Margins of 47% up from 25% in 2Q' 23 Company on track for strong double digit organic revenue growth and profitability in fiscal 2024



ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK ), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 23% to $15.2 million, compared with $12.4 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $15.3 million.



License fees were $3.0 million compared with $16,000 in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $3.1 million.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues were $6.8 million compared with $6.5 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.8 million. Total services revenues were $5.4 million, compared with $5.9 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $5.4 million.



Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $7.2 million (or 47% of net revenues), compared to $3.1 million (or 25% of net revenues) in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.9 million (or 39% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis).

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $6.1 million (or 40% of sales) compared to $6.2 million (or 50% of sales) for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $6.7 million (or 44% of sales on a constant currency basis).

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $408,000 or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(2.1 million) or a loss of $(0.19) per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Included in GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL was a loss of $(14,617) on foreign currency exchange transactions in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a gain of $657,000 in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $(902,000) or $(0.08) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $725,000 or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.3 million) or $(0.12) per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (see note regarding“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Six Months Ended December 31, 2023, Financial Results

Total net revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $29.5 million, compared to $25.1 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $29.6 million.



License fees were $4.3 million compared with $266,000 in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $4.3 million.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $13.3 million compared with $12.5 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $13.3 million. Total services revenues were $11.9 million compared with $12.3 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $11.9 million.



Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2023, was $13.3 million (or 45% of net revenues), compared with $7.4 million (or 29% of net revenues) in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2023, was $10.6 million (or 36% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis).

Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $12.0 million (or 41% of sales) compared with $12.3 million (or 49% of sales) in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $13.1 million (or 44% of sales on a constant currency basis).

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the six months ended December 31, 2023, totaled $439,000 or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(2.7 million) or $(0.24) per diluted share in the prior year period. Included in GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL was a loss of $(149,000) on foreign currency exchange transactions for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a gain of $2.0 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first six months of fiscal 2024 totaled $(2.4 million) or $(0.21) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2023, was $1.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million or $(0.12) per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $15.7 million. Total NETSOL stockholders' equity at December 31, 2023, was $34.5 million, or $3.03 per share.

Management Commentary

NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri stated,“Similar to our first quarter, the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was characterized by increases in total net revenue, improved gross margins, and profitability, demonstrating the strength of our business model and our ability to execute on our growth strategy.

“While we continue to scale our SaaS business, our hybrid license and SaaS model has become a major catalyst for our growth. We recognized substantial license fees in this quarter as part of a large new contract in Asia with a major automotive company, which reinforces our visibility and reputation in the market, as well as the performance and reliability of our products. We expect license fees will continue to represent a key part of our revenue for the foreseeable future, and we have a robust pipeline of both SaaS and licensing opportunities to support this anticipated growth. We recognized increases in our subscription and support revenues this quarter as well, further reflecting the strength of our SaaS offerings. With the launch of our Otoz 2.0 digital retail platform, which has doubled enrollment over the last 12 months, and increased traction with key automotive clients like AutoNation and MINI USA, we're confident that this part of our business is positioned for continued growth.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results and continue to strategically invest and allocate capital to further expand our presence across key, high growth markets like North America. Given our recent results and trajectory, we expect to see strong double digit organic revenue growth and improved margins throughout the second half of fiscal 2024 as we move into a period of more sustainable profitability.”

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call today (February 13, 2024) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0789

International dial-in: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time or use this link for telephone access to the call via your web browser. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at 818-222-9195.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here , along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL's website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13743948

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company's suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in ten strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL's products help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words“expects,”“anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

...

+1 203-972-9200



