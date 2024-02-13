J&K L-G Launches ‘Sambhaav Utsav 2024’ In New Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 13 (IANS) J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched 'Sambhaav Utsav' in New Delhi.

“On the eve of Basant Panchami, L-G Sinha launched 'J&K Sambhaav Utsav-2024', organised by UT's Resident Commission at J&K House, New Delhi,” an official said.

He said that the L-G also launched Information-cum-facilitation hub 'Hello J&K'; Digital Photography, Painting and Singing competitions for Youth on the theme 'Know Jammu Kashmir' and inaugurated various new projects undertaken by J&K's Resident Commission.

The L-G said that Sambhaav Utsav also put the spotlight on the future of J&K which is readying to contribute in Viksit Bharat.

“The new beginning by the J&K Resident Commission will provide glimpses of a new and resurgent J&K to the visitors,” L-G said.

He said that 'Hello J&K' initiative launched today will connect the youth of Jammu Kashmir with domain experts from various fields, both online and offline, facilitating a rich exchange of knowledge, insights and opportunities.

“UT of Jammu Kashmir is seen as a hot-spot of tourism and not the hotspot of terrorism. Last year, a record 2.11 crore tourists visited Jammu Kashmir. The arrival of foreign tourists in the UT has also increased manifolds. Gurez and Lolab Valley were chosen as the most beautiful offbeat destinations of the country in last two years,” he added.

He said that L-G the key initiatives of the UT Administration including Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), GI tagging for niche products, better market linkage, capacity building of farmers and promotion of local products.

He said that a number of departments including Tourism, JKTPO, Agriculture, Horticulture, Information and Technology are showcasing their activities in different ways to a wide array of stakeholders during the exhibition.

“Products of diverse range, featuring ODOP items, Handmade GI-tagged carpets, GI-tagged Pashmina shawls, silk sarees, chain stitches, authentic Kashmiri suits, paper mache, crewel woodcarving items etc have been put to display for the visitors and the potential buyers,” he said.

Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Making competition by Department of Information & Public Relations J&K was also launched.

