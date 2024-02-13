Dr. Lisandro Montalvo-Burke Joins Healthmap Solutions As Medical Director For Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap), a leading kidney population health management company, has named Lisandro Montalvo-Burke, MD as its new Medical Director in Puerto Rico. Dr. Montalvo will support clinical initiatives on the island as Healthmap works to improve health outcomes and lower the cost of care for individuals in Puerto Rico living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD).



Dr. Montalvo is a board-certified nephrologist and has been practicing nephrology in Canovanas, PR at his private practice since 2005. He is passionate about collaborating with providers from various specialties to improve CKD management while maintaining a patient-centric approach to care. He has served as an advisor and subject-matter expert for Quality Insights Renal Network 3 since 2014, and he is also an advisor for the Puerto Rico Emergency Preparedness and Response Activities Renal Coalition (PREPARAR-C), an organization that was formed after Hurricane Maria to ensure that dialysis patients would have access to care during emergencies. He has held consulting positions with health plans and dialysis centers on the island and is an advocate for value-based care initiatives in the field of kidney health.

“Dr. Montalvo's experience as a practicing nephrologist in Puerto Rico and his desire to improve care for patients with kidney disease make him an excellent addition to our clinical team,” said Eric Reimer, CEO of Healthmap Solutions.“We are looking forward to working together with Dr. Montalvo to make a positive impact on the kidney health landscape on the island.”

Dr. Montalvo earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Chicago and completed his Doctor of Medicine degree, internal medicine residency, and nephrology fellowship at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine. He is a member of the American Society of Nephrology, Renal Physicians Association, National Kidney Foundation, and Sociedad de Nefrología e Hipertensión de Puerto Rico.

“My goal has always been to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives by guiding them through every step of their kidney health management journey,” said Dr. Montalvo.“Healthmap's focus on early detection, slowing disease progression, and improving care coordination aligns perfectly with my own ambitions as a nephrologist. Healthmap has an all-star team here in Puerto Rico, and I am thrilled to be part of the organization.”

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA-accredited kidney population health management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups seeking value-based solutions for their chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease populations. Using advanced technology, predictive analytics, and clinical expertise, Healthmap improves clinical outcomes while lowering the total cost of care.

