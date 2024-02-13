Call Center AI Market Valued Over US$ 1.456 Billion In 2022, To Experience Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The call center AI market was valued at US$1.456 billion in 2022.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, Call center AI market was valued at US$1.456 billion in 2022.Call Center AI enables social media platforms to improve customer service by automating responses to user queries as this technology can quickly analyze and comprehend customer concerns, delivering precise solutions and growing social media users is a major driving force contributing to the growth of the call center AI market. For instance, according to the Cisco Annual Internet Report, there are 5.3 billion internet users (66 % of the world's population) in 2023, an increase from 3.9 billion (51 %) in 2018.Call Center AI is a cutting-edge technology that is transforming the way contact centers handle customer interactions. It uses AI and machine learning algorithms to automate and improve various aspects of customer service. Additionally, increasing attention to AI technology contributed to the growth of the call center AI market.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, accelerating the growth of the call center AI market. For instance, in March 2022, Google Cloud announced the launch of the Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform, an extension of Contact Center AI that provides an out-of-the-box, end-to-end solution for contact centers. It combines the benefits of AI, cloud scalability, multi-experience capabilities, and tight integration with CRM (customer relationship management) platforms to connect sales, marketing, and support teams around data across the entire customer journey. Additionally, in July 2022, Laivly, a market leader in AI and automation for contact centers, announced the release of its attended AI platform which is designed to easily and rapidly modernize call centers.Access sample report or view details:The call center AI market, based on components is segmented into four main categories namely solutions, services, professional services, and managed services. Professional services are widely used in call center AI as these services are provided by experienced engineers and technicians to ensure the smooth implementation and effective use of call center AI, optimizing performance and increasing customer satisfaction. Call centers are critical touchpoints for businesses, frequently serving as the primary point of contact with customers, and implementing AI technologies in call centers allows businesses to automate routine tasks, optimize workflows, and offer consistent and efficient customer service. Professional services account for a major share of the call center AI market.The call center AI market, based on deployment is segmented into two main categories namely cloud, and on-premises. Cloud deployment is widely used as it involves hosting the AI solution on remote servers that can be accessed through the Internet. It provides greater scalability, flexibility, and ease of maintenance, making it a popular choice among numerous businesses. Cloud deployment allows call centers to quickly adopt and integrate AI technologies into their existing infrastructure without making significant upfront investments and account for a significant share of the call center AI market.The call center AI market, based on enterprise size is segmented into two main categories namely large, and SMEs. Large enterprises widely utilize call center AI as AI-powered call centers can effectively handle a high volume of customer inquiries. With advanced natural language processing capabilities, these systems can understand and respond to customer queries in real time, reducing wait times and increasing customer satisfaction which is crucial in large businesses. Additionally, call center AI can provide personalized and consistent customer experiences in large enterprises by accessing and analyzing massive amounts of customer information. Large enterprises account for a significant share of the call center AI market.The call center AI market, based on application is segmented into six main categories namely predictive call routing, journey orchestration, quality management, sentiment analysis, workforce management & advanced scheduling, and others. Predictive call routing is a widely used application in call center AI. Predictive call routing ensures that customer inquiries are intelligently routed to the appropriate agents based on factors such as skills, availability, and customer history, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing wait times and accounting for a significant portion of the call center AI market.North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the call center AI market due to increasing social media users, driven by the rising internal users in the major economies in the region. For instance, according to the Central Intelligence Agency, in 2021, there were 312.8 million internet users approximately 92% of the United States population. Additionally, the presence of significant global suppliers in the North American region, such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, and AWS, helps to facilitate the seamless usage and integration of cutting-edge conversational AI technology throughout contact centers.The research includes coverage of IBM, NICE, Zendesk, Bright Pattern, SmartAction LLC, SAP, Oracle, and Avaya Inc. are significant market players in the call center AI market.The market analytics report segments the call center AI market as follows:.By ComponentoSolutionoServicesoProfessional servicesoManaged Services.By DeploymentoCloudoOn-premises.By Enterprise SizeoLargeoSMEs.By ApplicationoPredictive Call RoutingoJourney OrchestrationoQuality ManagementoSentiment AnalysisoWorkforce Management & Advanced SchedulingoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.IBM.NICE.Zendesk.Bright Pattern.SmartAction LLC.SAP.Oracle.Avaya Inc.Explore More Reports:.Conversational AI Market:.Generative AI Market:.Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn