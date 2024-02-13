Stadium To Boardroom Podcast Features Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones - How Lessons From The Football Field Impact Business Success

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Allied Universal ® global chairman and CEO Steve Jones is a featured guest on the Stadium to Boardroom podcast sharing how he applied lessons learned on the football field to successful strategies that grew Allied Universal into the world's leading security and facility services company.

Jones discusses how playing sports instills the values of hard work, preparation and dedication- all keys to business success. He emphasizes the importance of confidence and motivation to be a strong business leader. Jones also reflects on how sports teach resiliency in the face of winning and losing to successfully address setbacks when building a business.

"Sports teach us valuable lessons and skills that are critical to building a successful business through leadership and teamwork," Jones said. "First and foremost, if you played a sport, you know what it takes to succeed -- hard work, dedication and commitment. The humility of winning and losing is another important lesson to prepare you for the ups and downs of running a business and reaching the peak of success.

To listen to the podcast, visit:

About Stadium to Boardroom

The Stadium to Boardroom podcast features top athletes telling their stories of how they developed into successful entrepreneurs and business leaders. Guests share lessons learned during their sports careers and how they applied them to build successful businesses. For more information, visit .

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit .

