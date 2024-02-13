Russians Shell Village In Donetsk Region With Uragan Rocket Launchers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops again shelled the village of Tsukuryne of the Selydiv community in the Donetsk region with Uragan MLRS.

The press service of the Selydiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupation forces have again fired at the Selydiv community. Today, at about 10:40 a.m., the enemy struck the territory of Tsukuryne with the Uragan MLRS," the statement said.

It is noted that two two-story residential buildings, a car, and a power line were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling.

No one was injured or killed in the shelling.

As reported, Russian invaders injured four residents of the Donetsk region over the past day.