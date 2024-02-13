Israel Arrested 22 Palestinians In West Bank Tuesday

Ramallah, Feb. 13 (Petra) -Israeli occupation forces arrested 22 Palestinians in West Bank on Tuesday, Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Society Prisoner's Club announced.The two bodies noted the arrests were concentrated in Jenin governorate, while the other arrests were carried out in Ramallah, Hebron, Bethlehem, Salfit, and Jerusalem.In a joint statement, the organizations said the arrest campaigns reflected a high level of systematic brutality, attacks, violations, and crimes.

