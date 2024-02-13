Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Worth $11.2 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is likely to account for the second-largest market share of the overall semiconductor intellectual property (IP) industry from 2024 to 2029. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices. Also, the growing government support to develop the semiconductor market in American countries, such as the US and Canada, is expected to drive the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, the US government introduced the CHIPS and Science Act that authorizes USD 280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the US, for which it appropriates USD 52.7 billion. Also, the government of Canada is promoting the use of electric vehicles; the government is investing USD 96 million to support the coast-to-coast electric vehicle charging network. Electric vehicles extensively use electric components, such as LEDs, power devices, MEMS, and photodiodes. The need to produce efficient components is expected to boost the requirement for semiconductor IP cores in the future.

Key Players

Some of the leading companies operating in the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) companies are Arm Limited (UK), Synopsys, Inc. (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), Imagination Technologies (UK), CEVA, Inc. (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Rambus (US), eMemory Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Silicon Storage Technology, Inc. (US), VeriSilicon (China), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), ALPHAWAVE SEMI (UK), Analog Bits (US), ARTERIS, INC (US), Frontgrade Gaisler (Sweden), Dolphin Design (France, among others.

